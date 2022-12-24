Read full article on original website
$70,000 worth of drugs found in Portsmouth search, leading to two arrests
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after a drug search at a Portsmouth, Ohio apartment Tuesday afternoon. According to the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, SWAT officers from the Portsmouth Police Department went to an apartment just before 6 p.m. on a narcotics search at the 1300 […]
WSAZ
Officer finds infant locked inside closet at fatal shooting scene
MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A criminal complaint has revealed additional information about a fatal shooting that happened on Dec. 12 in Milton. According to a criminal complaint, when officers arrived at the home on Woodmire Drive, they were greeted by a woman at the front door saying she needed an ambulance because her husband had been shot.
WSAZ
Four minors, 18-year-old charged following incident at Ripley High School
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four minors and an 18-year-old are facing charges following an incident that took place during a soccer workout at Ripley High School, police say. According to the Ripley Police Department, the 18-year-old along with three of the minors have been charged with conspiracy and battery, while the fourth minor has been charged with sexual abuse, conspiracy, and battery.
YAHOO!
Former Greenup Sheriff trial delayed
Dec. 28—The trial of a former Greenup County Sheriff accused of dipping his hand in the department's till has been delayed until July 2023. According to motions filed in the case, it appears the trial will be delayed until July 18, 2023, due to medical reasons. While the details...
Ironton Tribune
Police seek missing woman
The Ironton Police Department is seeking information concerning the whereabouts of Alicia Livingston Saul. She was last seen in the area of the riverbank in Ironton on Dec. 8. She is described as 4’11” with brown hair and brown eyes. According to social media, she has recently lost...
YAHOO!
Indictments: Two charged with arson
Dec. 26—Woman indicted for involuntary manslaughter in fentanyl death. After the latest Lawrence County grand jury indictments were issued on Wednesday, a woman is facing a felony charges for supplying drugs to a person who died from using the drugs and a pair of people are facing arson charges for burning down a structure.
Nine indicted by Brown County grand jury
Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 15. Zachary H. Watson
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Drug Trafficker Arrested in New Holland
NEw Holland – One person was arrested after driving under the influence and under suspension in New Holland. According to New Holland Police department on 12/26/2022 at approximately 5pm an individual was stopped by The New Holland Police Department for expired tags on South East Street in the Village. The driver was found to be driving under suspension and smoking Marijuana while driving.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For The Christmas Holiday
The Chillicothe Police Department report for the Christmas Holiday includes several incidents. 11:45 AM, Officers arrested a person that came to the Law Enforcement Center on an active Livingston County warrant. That person posted the required bond, and was released. 3:00 PM, Officer took a report of possible child neglect...
q95fm.net
Louisa Police Department Searching For Stolen Motorcycle
The Louisa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a black 2002 Suzuki Intruder 1400 that was stolen in the area of Gene Wilson Blvd. Officials ask those who have information relating to the case to contact Patrolman T. Newsome at tnewsome@louisapd.org. You can also call the Louisa Police Department at 606-638-4058. You can remain anonymous.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start
Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
sciotopost.com
Arrested for Murder – Scioto County Finds Man on Loose
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Police department have reported to have captured a man who has been wanted for almost a month for Murder. Sunday morning, Nov. 20, 2022, at approximately 0223 hours, Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received calls of shots being fired in the 700 block of Chillicothe St., just outside of Frankenstein’s bar.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Man Assaulted and Threatened with Knife in Home Invasion
CHILLICOTHE – Chillicothe police are looking for two men who walked into a home of a man and robbed him at knifepoint. According to a Chillicothe police report on 12/22/22 they took a report of a man who lives on 5th street that said he was assaulted and robbed. In the report, the man said that he was sleeping in his apartment when two men entered his home through an unlocked door. One man who he reported he knows asked to borrow 200 dollars from him, but when he told the man he couldn’t the man started to look inside his drawers. A fight between the victim and one of the men occurred and the victim said that he took several blows to the head. One of the suspects then took out a knife and told him to unlock his safe while he looked around his apartment for things to steal. The second man, who was armed with a gun took a PS5 that was in the living room. The victim told police that the suspect stole the game system, THC dabs, and money before leaving the apartment.
Record-Herald
Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’
Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
$38,000 worth of drugs, including meth, seized in Ohio bust
Two vehicles were pulled over simultaneously, resulting in four arrests on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
SWAT teams descend on Pike Co. home as gunshots ring out
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a law enforcement situation that unfolded overnight on Long Fork Road in Pike County. Reports indicate that police began surveillance of the property around 1 a.m. on Thursday with law enforcement personnel staged at the fairgrounds and a local church.
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
Ironton Tribune
The man with the golden gun
On Wednesday, Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless got a Christmas present early from his staff… a .22 lever action Henry Golden Boy rifle. The rifle was wrapped up in festive red paper and yellow crime scene tape. Todd’s Sporting Goods owner Todd Gillespie presented the present to the sheriff...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pike Co. firefighters battle an early morning blaze
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to the 700 block of Loys Run RD shortly after 7 a.m. this morning for a working structure fire. When units arrived at the scene, reports say, they found the building fully engulfed in flames. Despite the severity of the fire, all occupants of the structure were able to evacuate and were accounted for according to a social media post from the Camp Creek Fire Department.
