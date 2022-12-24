Read full article on original website
Related
Fire crews in Umatilla save dogs, goats trapped near fire
UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. - Umatilla County Fire District 1 responded to a structure fire on Bensel Road around 4:18 a.m. on December 28, according to UCFD1. Crews reported arriving on scene to a trailer on fire next to an animal enclosure. Crews rescued multiple dogs, goats and a puppy from...
Roads in Benton County closed due to washouts
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Benton County posted on Facebook that multiple roads are being closed due to washouts. Use different routes for your safety and the safety of Benton County Public Works and first responders on scene. Closures. C Williams Road between Locust Grove Road. Reese Road between Travis Road...
Fallen powerlines close Burns Road in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE. 12-28-22 According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Burns road is open for traffic between Broadmoor Blvd and Dent Rd. Franklin PUD crews worked throughout the night to repair power lines that were blocking the roadway. 12-27-22 Fallen powerlines have closed a part of Burns...
Fire crews respond to Kennewick house fire twice
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 9004 W. Klamath Ct in Kennewick shortly after 5:30 p.m. on December 28. The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD), Richland Fire and Emergency Services and Benton County Fire District 1 were dispatched to the fire. When the first crews arrived on...
Standing water closes Keene Rd in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE. 12-28-22. According to West Richland Police both eastbound and westbound lanes are open to traffic. Standing water has closed down Keene Rd between Watkins Way and Bombing Range Rd, according to a Facebook post by the West Richland Police Department. Use alternate routes. Crews are...
Sinkhole south of Washtucna slows traffic
WASHTUCNA, Wash.- A sinkhole in the roadway south of Washtucna has reduced SR 61 to one lane. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) road crews are on scene assessing the damage to the roadway and SR 61 is open with alternating one-way traffic. There is currently no estimate...
Over 400 without power in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- A power outage has been reported in West Richland and according to the Benton Rural Electric Association's outage map, 414 customers are currently without power. Benton REA crews are on scene working to restore power. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are...
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 28: Several roads reopened after washouts, CDC issues strep A warning and winds and warmer temps
Several roads are reopened after standing water or downed powerlines closed them, however, several roads in Benton County remain closed. The CDC has issued a Strep A warning after two children died. Wind and warmer temperatures are forecast for the Columbia Basin.
Weather causes later start for Hanford workers
HANFORD, Wash.- Due to potentially adverse weather conditions the Department of Energy (DOE) recommends that non-essential Hanford workers north of the Wye Barricade and south of the Wye Barricade, including Richland, should follow the schedule below to prevent traffic congestion. 200 west area, WTP and 100 areas report to work...
Walla Walla house fire
Walla Walla fire crews responded to an early morning fire on Elm Street at an unoccupied home. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it has been labeled suspicious.
NonStop Local Afternoon Update December 27: Standing water warning and winter fire prevention tips
Changing weather conditions today have led to road closures and dangerous areas. Jessica Jalal has today's update for what's reopened, winter fire prevention tips and information from a house fire in Walla Walla.
Police in Richland look for burglary, car crash suspect
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Richland Police Department is still looking for a suspect after a possible burglary in North Richland from the afternoon of December 28, according to a post from RPD. When officers arrived to the possible burglary call, a suspect drove away in a maroon sedan, according...
Water line breakage closes Postma Rd in Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. -- UPDATE. 12-27-22 Postma Rd is still closed in both directions between Rivard Rd and Beaudry Rd. City crews are on scene working to repair a break in the water main line. Moxee Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes to work today. 12-26-22 The Moxee Police...
Melting snow makes for hazardous roads
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The snow may be gone and warmer temperatures and rain are quickly melting the ice, but all that melting and rain could leave some roads just as dangerous. Drivers should be mindful that area roadways, especially some county roads, may be covered in standing water and should adjust their driving speed accordingly.
Local Sheriffs begin new terms
Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond was sworn into his third term on Wednesday, December 28. Walla Walla County Sheriff Mark Crider was sworn into his second term in office.
Multiple crashes close I-82
Icy conditions caused multiple crashed on I-82 near Wapato. The road has been closed and there is currently no timetable for when it will be reopened.
Christmas crash numbers from the WSP
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released collision statistics for the Holiday weekend. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the majority of the Christmas weekend collisions were the result of people driving too fast for the conditions. From December 23 through Christmas the WSP responded to:. Yakima: 25...
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
What makes Pasco the #8 "Boomtown" in America?
PASCO, Wash. - A study from financial information and advice website SmartAsset that looked at population, income, GDP, business, and housing changes in 500 cities across the U.S. has ranked Pasco the #8 "Boomtown" in America. "Income in Pasco, Washington has seen nearly a 45% increase between 2016 and 2021,"...
Strong Gusty Winds Tonight...More Mountain Snow
Cloudy tonight with rain possible for both the Yakima Valley and Tri-Cities, rain and wintery mix for the Kittitas Valley and strong gusty tonight for the Columbia River Gorge, Hermiston, Connell, Prosser and Tri-Cities winds 25-35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest winds tonight will impact the foothills of the Blues including Pendleton, Walla Walla, Dayton and Waitsburg winds 25-40 mph and gusts up to 65 mph. Potential for downed trees and power lines.
