SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. counties, Kern and Tulare. * WHEN...Until 730 PM PST. *...
HANFORD, CA
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
WASHINGTON STATE

