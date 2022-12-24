Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. counties, Kern and Tulare. * WHEN...Until 730 PM PST. *...
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
SFGate
Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
Comments / 0