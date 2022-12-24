It was great to see all the rain around Kern County on Tuesday. Bakersfield was shy of 1.00, picking up .85″ of rain. We will get a break in the rainy action today with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon. Our next rain maker arrives Thursday night into Friday and then another storm hits the area Saturday-Monday, with another by next Tuesday. This is great news for the area that is in a severe drought.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO