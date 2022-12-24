Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
Carl Bryan, longtime BC sports announcer dies at 77
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Carl Bryan, longtime Bakersfield College sports announcer died Wednesday, Dec. 28. He was 77. Bryan retired earlier this year following a 35-year career announcing BC athletic events. “Today, the Renegade family mourns one of its own. Carl was a legend known as the Voice of...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Museum of Art hoping to meet its 25k campaign goal; more than halfways there
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — For over 60 years, the Bakersfield Museum of Art, BMoA, has sought to enhance the quality of life through art appreciation and educational opportunities through visual arts for Kern County residents and visitors by hosting events throughout the year for kids and adults alike. Before...
BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
MISSING: Faith Makayla Turner, 16
The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a first time runaway teen.
Bakersfield Californian
Search on for young runaway deemed at risk
A search is underway for an at-risk teen suspected of having run away from home in Bakersfield. Jonathan Bustillo, age 13, was last seen Sunday in the 1400 block of Baker Street, according to an alert the Bakersfield Police Department released Monday.
Tanner "The American Psycho" Marlow one of 2 men identified in double homicide
The names of the two men involved in a double homicide on Snowdon Avenue on Christmas Eve were released by the Kern County Coroner's Officer on Wed, Dec 28th.
The time has come to close a 3-generation Bakersfield shoe repair shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As any shoe repair expert might tell you, they don’t make shoes like they used to. And as fans of Quality Shoe Repair might say, they don’t make shoe repair shops like they used to either. And now that Bakersfield cobbler’s shop – in the Home Goods shopping center at California […]
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 12/27
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Coco, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Coco or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Infiniti of Bakersfield to close down temporarily, find new location
Infiniti customers in Bakersfield will have to find a new location for parts and services. According to the family that owns Infiniti of Bakersfield, they will no longer be selling vehicles.
Bakersfield Now
Tehachapi, Houchin to host blood drive Jan. 12
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Tehachapi and Houchin Community Blood Bank are working together to host a blood drive Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The blood and platelet drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church, located at 502 East Pinon Street. To reserve at...
St. Vincent de Paul to convert its thrift store, open since 1964, into service center for homeless
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The bad news at Saint Vincent DePaul on Baker Street is that its thrift store, which has been around for more than half a century, is going out of business. The good news is that the space it’s been occupying for six decades is going to be used for a much […]
legalexaminer.com
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield
A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
Burglar found in ceiling of business: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglar who hid in the ceiling of a downtown business was sniffed out by a police dog early Monday, police said. The dog alerted officers to 27-year-old Daniel Marrero, who obeyed orders to climb down and was arrested, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
Relatives identify a man involved in Christmas Eve double-homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow. Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the […]
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in Bakersfield accused of double stabbing in Tulare County
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in Bakersfield for his alleged involvement with a double stabbing in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 26, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella for a stabbing.
MISSING: Jonathan Bustillo, 13
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) is asking for assistance in locating an at-risk missing teen that was last seen in East Bakersfield on Sunday, Dec 25.
2 identified in Christmas Eve shooting
Update: The Kern County coroner’s office has released the names of the men involved in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, both of Bakersfield, were killed by each other on the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue. It is still not confirmed who was the man already […]
KGET 17
Expect cool temperatures as second rain storm moves into Kern
It was great to see all the rain around Kern County on Tuesday. Bakersfield was shy of 1.00, picking up .85″ of rain. We will get a break in the rainy action today with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon. Our next rain maker arrives Thursday night into Friday and then another storm hits the area Saturday-Monday, with another by next Tuesday. This is great news for the area that is in a severe drought.
Bakersfield Now
Man reported missing after Thanksgiving, found dead, according to family
WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man who was reported missing a day after Thanksgiving, was found dead in the Kern River Canyon Tuesday, after a weeks-long search, according to his family. Nathan Jackson, 42, was last seen November 25 after surprising his mother for Thanksgiving in Wofford Heights....
Police: Deadly shooting on Snowdon occurred after estranged boyfriend broke into home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estranged boyfriend broke into his ex’s home on Christmas Eve and exchanged gunfire with another man, police said. Both men died at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting at 3:51 a.m. on Snowdon Avenue, police said. The names of the men will be released by the […]
Comments / 1