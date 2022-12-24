ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Now

Carl Bryan, longtime BC sports announcer dies at 77

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Carl Bryan, longtime Bakersfield College sports announcer died Wednesday, Dec. 28. He was 77. Bryan retired earlier this year following a 35-year career announcing BC athletic events. “Today, the Renegade family mourns one of its own. Carl was a legend known as the Voice of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Search on for young runaway deemed at risk

A search is underway for an at-risk teen suspected of having run away from home in Bakersfield. Jonathan Bustillo, age 13, was last seen Sunday in the 1400 block of Baker Street, according to an alert the Bakersfield Police Department released Monday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 12/27

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Coco, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Coco or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Tehachapi, Houchin to host blood drive Jan. 12

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Tehachapi and Houchin Community Blood Bank are working together to host a blood drive Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. The blood and platelet drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tehachapi Vineyard Church, located at 502 East Pinon Street. To reserve at...
TEHACHAPI, CA
legalexaminer.com

Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield

A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Burglar found in ceiling of business: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglar who hid in the ceiling of a downtown business was sniffed out by a police dog early Monday, police said. The dog alerted officers to 27-year-old Daniel Marrero, who obeyed orders to climb down and was arrested, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Relatives identify a man involved in Christmas Eve double-homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow. Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in Bakersfield accused of double stabbing in Tulare County

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in Bakersfield for his alleged involvement with a double stabbing in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 26, 2022, just after 1:30 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Avenue 93 and Road 236 in Terra Bella for a stabbing.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET

2 identified in Christmas Eve shooting

Update: The Kern County coroner’s office has released the names of the men involved in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, both of Bakersfield, were killed by each other on the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue. It is still not confirmed who was the man already […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Expect cool temperatures as second rain storm moves into Kern

It was great to see all the rain around Kern County on Tuesday. Bakersfield was shy of 1.00, picking up .85″ of rain. We will get a break in the rainy action today with partly cloudy skies expected this afternoon. Our next rain maker arrives Thursday night into Friday and then another storm hits the area Saturday-Monday, with another by next Tuesday. This is great news for the area that is in a severe drought.
KERN COUNTY, CA

