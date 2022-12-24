WASHINGTON - Shortly after the end of World War II in Europe, which began when Germany attacked Poland and Britain honored its commitment to Poland, Henry "Chips" Channon, a Conservative member of Parliament, attended a high-society event in London with Lady Cunard. Gazing upon the lavish gathering of the upper crust, and marveling at how quickly normality had been restored for those whose normality was especially enviable, Channon said contentedly, "This is what we have been fighting for." Lady Cunard replied dryly, "Why, are they all Poles?"

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO