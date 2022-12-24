ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group

The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

James Pagenhardt

James Charles Pagenhardt, 77, of Lancaster Township, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. Born Aug. 15, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward and Jeanne Sharp Pagenhardt. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Anniversary of note is here

On a cold winter’s night 269 years ago, an attempted shooting in present-day Forward Township nearly changed the course of U.S. history. On Dec. 27, 1753, George Washington and his guide, Christopher Gist, were returning to Williamsburg, Va., from Fort LeBoeuf near Erie when a “French Indian” the pair met near present-day Harmony offered to lead the pair to the Allegheny River.
HARMONY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Marie Mauro

Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Temperatures continue to be below average throughout first half of workweek

PITTSBURGH — The cold will continue to impact the forecast early this week. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-teens tonight with a light wind keeping wind chills in single digits at times through the evening. While it won’t be as frigid, highs will continue to run below average again Tuesday. Temperatures will reach near the freezing mark in many locations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Obituaries

——— Virginia L. Cole, 69, of Evans City, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Thomas J. Creely, 80, of Butler, formerly of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony. ——— Barbara “BB”...
EVANS CITY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle

NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
NEW CASTLE, PA
PhillyBite

What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?

- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Brothers chart a Christmas train set through a 14-year tradition

Cranberry Township resident Robert Karlik received his first train set from his older brothers 72 years ago. Now, three of his grandchildren keep the same holiday tradition by bringing a train set alive in their Cranberry Township home for friends and family — and on their YouTube channel for the rest of the world to see.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

