Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
A visit to Crawford Village
Having snowed intermittently throughout the morning, the icy white crystals began to fall once more as my father drove along Fifth Avenue in d
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group
The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
cranberryeagle.com
James Pagenhardt
James Charles Pagenhardt, 77, of Lancaster Township, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. Born Aug. 15, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward and Jeanne Sharp Pagenhardt. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
'Maybe I will cry': Southwest travelers in Pittsburgh frustrated by cancellations, delays
Barbara Gray and her husband, Ken, stood at the back of a long, winding line of frustrated passengers Tuesday morning waiting to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at Pittsburgh International Airport. Like many others in line, their flight had been canceled — one of at least 35 Southwest...
cranberryeagle.com
Anniversary of note is here
On a cold winter’s night 269 years ago, an attempted shooting in present-day Forward Township nearly changed the course of U.S. history. On Dec. 27, 1753, George Washington and his guide, Christopher Gist, were returning to Williamsburg, Va., from Fort LeBoeuf near Erie when a “French Indian” the pair met near present-day Harmony offered to lead the pair to the Allegheny River.
cranberryeagle.com
Marie Mauro
Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
Temperatures continue to be below average throughout first half of workweek
PITTSBURGH — The cold will continue to impact the forecast early this week. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid-teens tonight with a light wind keeping wind chills in single digits at times through the evening. While it won’t be as frigid, highs will continue to run below average again Tuesday. Temperatures will reach near the freezing mark in many locations.
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The World
Pittsburgh has a rich history of innovation and has been home to many important inventions over the years. Here are three examples of inventions that can be traced to Pittsburgh:
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Virginia L. Cole, 69, of Evans City, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Thomas J. Creely, 80, of Butler, formerly of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony. ——— Barbara “BB”...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Crash closes lane of ‘The Grade’ in New Castle
NEW CASTLE TOWNSHIP – The southbound passing lane on “The Grade,” Route 61 between Frackville and Saint Clair, was closed briefly Monday afternoon for a vehicle accident. Firefighters from Frackville, Englewood, and Altamont responded to the scene along with Shenandoah Ambulance around 3:30pm. A Chevrolet pickup truck...
Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
PhillyBite
What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?
- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
Pittsburgh Diner Featured On TV Show Has Best French Toast In State, Website Says
One Pennsylvania diner known for its variety of French toast tops the best in the state, according to Eat This, Not That. The Dor-Stop on Potomac Avenue in Pittsburgh was featured in a 2008 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri, who tried their Jumbot. Dor-Stop offers walnut,...
cranberryeagle.com
Brothers chart a Christmas train set through a 14-year tradition
Cranberry Township resident Robert Karlik received his first train set from his older brothers 72 years ago. Now, three of his grandchildren keep the same holiday tradition by bringing a train set alive in their Cranberry Township home for friends and family — and on their YouTube channel for the rest of the world to see.
wtae.com
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
When to have your trash ready after City of Pittsburgh delays pick-ups due to poor weather
PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh canceled trash collection last week due to the poor weather and snow on Friday. Here’s when you will need to have your trash ready for pick-up this week. Anyone who was supposed to have their trash picked up on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Comments / 0