WSET
Rescue crews working to save horse from frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD Co, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency rescue units are working to save a horse in Bedford County. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page late Tuesday night about a horse that had fallen into an icy pond. They say the rescue is happening at a...
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
WSET
Armed robbery at Roses Express on Memorial Avenue: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There was an armed robbery at the Roses Express on Memorial Avenue on Wednesday, police said. Police tell ABC13 that a call came in at 7:26 p.m. for an armed robbery. According to police, the suspect was armed with a knife. Police said they took...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
WSET
1 rescued from burning house in Appomattox
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — A kitchen in a home in Appomattox caught fire Tuesday, with one person who was brought out of the house by firefighters, the Concord Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Tuesday morning just before 10 a.m. CVFD responded along with other crews in...
cbs19news
Fire displaces Nelson County family
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County family has been displaced by a fire that occurred Friday night. The fire occurred around 7:05 p.m. Friday on the 600 block of Morse Lane in the southern part of the county. Crews from several departments responded to the scene, finding...
WSET
Horse rescued after falling through frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A horse was rescued Sunday night after falling through a frozen pond in Bedford County. Around 7:40 p.m., both the Bedford Fire Dept. and Huddleston Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the 1300 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston to a report of a horse that was trapped in the pond after breaking through the ice.
timesvirginian.com
Girl who saved family from fire given National Youth Hero Award
Appomattox County resident Aalaysia Canada, 12, was honored by the American Legion Auxiliary with the National Youth Hero Award at the American Legion Post 16 in Lynchburg on Thursday night, Dec. 15. Canada helped to save three members of her family, including her mother Chantae and three sisters, by alerting...
WSET
Shell casings recovered on Stokes Street in Danville: Officials
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Shell casings were recovered in Danville, Matt Bell with Danville police tells ABC13. According to Bell, this incident happened at the 800 block of Stokes Street. This incident remains under investigation, Bell said. ABC13 is working to learn more.
WSET
3 dead, 2 missing from submerged SUV in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The death toll from an SUV submerged in the Rockfish River on Tuesday has risen to 3, Virginia State Police said. On Tuesday Virginia State Police told ABC13 they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
Updated 5:45 PM : NEWS BULLETIN : Multiple Deaths Near Schuyler, Virginia – Water Rescue / Recovery
“At 11:41 a.m. Tuesday (Dec. 27), the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. Local and state Search and Recovery Teams responded to the scene to assist with the vehicle recovery. At...
WSLS
Free hats, scarves, mittens available at ‘Chase the Chill’ event in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in need of some cozy clothes items to stay warm this winter season in and around Lynchburg are in luck. The Lynchburg Public Library announced they will be hosting the “Chase the Chill” event on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Branch.
WDBJ7.com
Couple thanks nurse who stopped to help them during a horrible crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -A family who survived a serious car crash is thanking the good Samaritan who stopped to help them. A hug that was full of gratitude after a scary situation. Last month, Carilion Clinic Nurse and Veteran Allison Jones was driving home when she saw a terrible accident.
cbs19news
Two confirmed dead in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials are on the scene of a water rescue/recovery in Nelson County. The Virginia State Police reports there are two people confirmed dead and the investigation is ongoing. The incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday on Bridgeport Lane, which crosses part of the Rockfish...
WSET
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
luxury-houses.net
This $8.875M Exceptional Estate Holds Unparalleled 360 Degree Views of Lush Rolling Grass Fields in Afton, VA
The Estate in Afton is a luxurious home that is hard to be replicated now available for sale. This home located at 7777 Dick Woods Rd, Afton, Virginia; offering 04 bedrooms and 04 bathrooms with 5,226 square feet of living spaces. Call Stephen Mclean – Mclean Faulconer Inc., Realtor (434 295-1131) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Afton.
WSLS
The Last Big Ride: Bath County man diagnosed with terminal disease lives out his dream
BATH COUNTY, Va. – One man is living out his dream after he was diagnosed with a terminal lung disease. In August of 2021, Brett Anderson realized he was having excessive shortness of breath with simple exertions, like walking up a slight hill. Since he worked as a pilot...
wfxrtv.com
Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
