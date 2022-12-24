LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in need of some cozy clothes items to stay warm this winter season in and around Lynchburg are in luck. The Lynchburg Public Library announced they will be hosting the “Chase the Chill” event on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Branch.

