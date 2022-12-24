Luna is two years old, and was recently surrendered to us when her owners’ living situation changed and they could no longer keep her. Her previous owners told us that she is good with other dogs, and loves people of all ages. However, she is not the biggest fan of cats. They also told us that – true to her husky nature – she loves to run! She has some separation anxiety from her people, and just wants to be with them all the time. This gorgeous girl will make anyone a wonderful and active companion. If Luna sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Luna at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

VENANGO COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO