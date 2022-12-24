ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

cranberryeagle.com

High egg prices show no signs of cracking

While Butler County shoppers scrambled to prepare for the holiday weekend, a nationwide egg shortage may have affected how some residents put together their holiday meals. According to Consumer Price Index data, the cost of eggs has increased by nearly 50% from this time last year. Local grocery store employees,...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

PA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE REMINDS DOG OWNERS ABOUT LICENSES

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is reminding Pennsylvania dog owners that they have until January 1st to purchase a dog license. The department, which oversees the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, says all dogs three months and older are required to be licensed than Pennsylvania. The annual license costs $8.50 and it is $51.50 for a lifetime license. For spayed or neutered animals, the fees are $6.50 and $31.50.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/27/22

Luna is two years old, and was recently surrendered to us when her owners’ living situation changed and they could no longer keep her. Her previous owners told us that she is good with other dogs, and loves people of all ages. However, she is not the biggest fan of cats. They also told us that – true to her husky nature – she loves to run! She has some separation anxiety from her people, and just wants to be with them all the time. This gorgeous girl will make anyone a wonderful and active companion. If Luna sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Luna at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Shoe drive aims to kick back money to Children’s hospital

CRANBERRY TWP — In the spirit of giving back to a place that gave him so much, Will Stimmel, a senior at Seneca Valley Senior High School, is raising money for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh through his senior project titled “Will’s Kicks for Kids.”. Stimmel’s project...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Holiday trees repurposed as goat food

MIDDLESEX TWP — JoAnn Echtler is coming for your holiday trees. “I should get a Grinch costume. We are just stealing people’s Christmas trees,” said the Cranberry Township Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realtor. It’s true that on Jan. 10 Echtler and her husband, Bryan DeHart, will be...
MIDDLESEX, PA
WYTV.com

Burst pipe forces local business to close

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTAJ

Burns urges counties to apply for home repair program

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, is urging local county governments to apply now for their share of the state’s new Whole-Home Repairs Program. The $120 million program, the first of its kind in the nation, was created last year as part of a bipartisan budget agreement to address housing habitability […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Former Avis car rental employee accused of fraudulently renting out vehicles in exchange for cash, drugs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Monroeville is facing charges and is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles out of an Avis rental car location where she was a ren in exchange for cash and drugs.Police say that 40-year-old Jackie Neubauer is a former car rental employee for four Avis locations, including the location along William Penn Highway in Monroeville. Neubauer is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin.  She was fired earlier this month after the fraudulent transactions were discovered.Police say that Neubauer admitted to accepting heroin from people who rented cars using fake drivers licenses, names, addresses, and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Zelienople residents worry about road conditions

After ice and snow blanketed Butler County over the holiday weekend and left roads resembling hockey rinks, some Zelienople residents said they felt their roads were left unattended by the borough, particularly in the Timberbrook neighborhood just off Route 68. Timberbrook resident Rob Myers said he personally does not mind...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

University of Pittsburgh reviewing oversight policies after two students charged with mistreating medical cadavers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh will review how it manages donated cadavers following abuse of corpse charges against two students.According to the Post-Gazette, Pitt receives around 80 cadavers per year from the state non-profit Human Gifts Registry.Two students have been charged and have a hearing next month related to the alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class.The university says it has strong oversight in place, but will review opportunities to make them even stronger. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Imposes Weight Limit on Route 8 Bridge in Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing the bridge to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. This is the first time the bridge has had a weight restriction.
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 rescued from fire in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Fire tore through a two-unit home on Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood around 4:30 Tuesday morning. The man who owns the home and rents it out says not much is salvageable. “It’s a total loss. Without a doubt. Not only from the fire, but from...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Marie Mauro

Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
977rocks.com

Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.

