Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
cranberryeagle.com
High egg prices show no signs of cracking
While Butler County shoppers scrambled to prepare for the holiday weekend, a nationwide egg shortage may have affected how some residents put together their holiday meals. According to Consumer Price Index data, the cost of eggs has increased by nearly 50% from this time last year. Local grocery store employees,...
Dozens to lose jobs as Things Remembered set to close
More than 50 people will lose their jobs.
wccsradio.com
PA DEPT OF AGRICULTURE REMINDS DOG OWNERS ABOUT LICENSES
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is reminding Pennsylvania dog owners that they have until January 1st to purchase a dog license. The department, which oversees the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement, says all dogs three months and older are required to be licensed than Pennsylvania. The annual license costs $8.50 and it is $51.50 for a lifetime license. For spayed or neutered animals, the fees are $6.50 and $31.50.
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/27/22
Luna is two years old, and was recently surrendered to us when her owners’ living situation changed and they could no longer keep her. Her previous owners told us that she is good with other dogs, and loves people of all ages. However, she is not the biggest fan of cats. They also told us that – true to her husky nature – she loves to run! She has some separation anxiety from her people, and just wants to be with them all the time. This gorgeous girl will make anyone a wonderful and active companion. If Luna sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Luna at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
cranberryeagle.com
Shoe drive aims to kick back money to Children’s hospital
CRANBERRY TWP — In the spirit of giving back to a place that gave him so much, Will Stimmel, a senior at Seneca Valley Senior High School, is raising money for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh through his senior project titled “Will’s Kicks for Kids.”. Stimmel’s project...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
cranberryeagle.com
Holiday trees repurposed as goat food
MIDDLESEX TWP — JoAnn Echtler is coming for your holiday trees. “I should get a Grinch costume. We are just stealing people’s Christmas trees,” said the Cranberry Township Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realtor. It’s true that on Jan. 10 Echtler and her husband, Bryan DeHart, will be...
WYTV.com
Burst pipe forces local business to close
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close. They say temperatures warmed up and caused a pipe to burst in their hallways where it then went down the stairwell. No exercise equipment was damaged. The...
Community efforts return lost dog to humane agent
With some help from the community, he was thankfully brought home safely in time for the holiday weekend.
Burns urges counties to apply for home repair program
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, is urging local county governments to apply now for their share of the state’s new Whole-Home Repairs Program. The $120 million program, the first of its kind in the nation, was created last year as part of a bipartisan budget agreement to address housing habitability […]
Former Avis car rental employee accused of fraudulently renting out vehicles in exchange for cash, drugs
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Monroeville is facing charges and is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles out of an Avis rental car location where she was a ren in exchange for cash and drugs.Police say that 40-year-old Jackie Neubauer is a former car rental employee for four Avis locations, including the location along William Penn Highway in Monroeville. Neubauer is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. She was fired earlier this month after the fraudulent transactions were discovered.Police say that Neubauer admitted to accepting heroin from people who rented cars using fake drivers licenses, names, addresses, and...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople residents worry about road conditions
After ice and snow blanketed Butler County over the holiday weekend and left roads resembling hockey rinks, some Zelienople residents said they felt their roads were left unattended by the borough, particularly in the Timberbrook neighborhood just off Route 68. Timberbrook resident Rob Myers said he personally does not mind...
University of Pittsburgh reviewing oversight policies after two students charged with mistreating medical cadavers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh will review how it manages donated cadavers following abuse of corpse charges against two students.According to the Post-Gazette, Pitt receives around 80 cadavers per year from the state non-profit Human Gifts Registry.Two students have been charged and have a hearing next month related to the alleged mistreatment of a cadaver in an anatomy class.The university says it has strong oversight in place, but will review opportunities to make them even stronger.
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Imposes Weight Limit on Route 8 Bridge in Crawford County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) established a weight limit on the Route 8 bridge over a branch of Oil Creek in Centerville Borough, Crawford County. The new restriction will limit the weight crossing the bridge to 31 tons or 34 tons for combination loads. This is the first time the bridge has had a weight restriction.
2 rescued from fire in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Fire tore through a two-unit home on Beechview Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood around 4:30 Tuesday morning. The man who owns the home and rents it out says not much is salvageable. “It’s a total loss. Without a doubt. Not only from the fire, but from...
cranberryeagle.com
Marie Mauro
Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
977rocks.com
Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
Shepherd of the Valley holding open interviews
Shepherd of the Valley is holding open interviews this week.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Punxsy Woman Leaves Child in Cold Car While Having Drink in Bar
PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after police say she left a child unsupervised in a cold vehicle while she went into a bar to have a drink. According to court documents, the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 57-year-old Sherri Lynn Haney-Sargent, of Punxsutawney, in Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on December 16.
Comments / 0