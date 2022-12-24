Read full article on original website
Strangers have raised more than $127,000 for the Buffalo mother of 3 who saved a stranger's life during the blizzard by taking him in on Christmas
"It was very devastating and heartbreaking to even see someone so helpless, who just needed some help," Sha'Kyra Aughtry told CNN.
1 dead, 2 injured in Valley Glen shooting
Los Angeles police officers were called at 8:13 p.m. to the 6900 block of Fulton Avenue and found one person dead at the scene. Two others were taken to hospitals.
Massachusetts woman gets life in prison for fatal, ritualistic stabbing of 2 sons
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman convicted in the murders of her two young sons four years ago was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. Latarsha Sanders, 48, of Brockton, received two mandatory life sentences without parole after her conviction for first-degree murder in the February 2018 deaths of Edson Brito, 8, and La’son Brito, WFXT-TV reported.
