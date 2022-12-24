BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman convicted in the murders of her two young sons four years ago was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday. Latarsha Sanders, 48, of Brockton, received two mandatory life sentences without parole after her conviction for first-degree murder in the February 2018 deaths of Edson Brito, 8, and La’son Brito, WFXT-TV reported.

