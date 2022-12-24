ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Coliseum To Welcome New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank

HAMPTON-The multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition ended 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. The icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and Tank.
TAMPA, FL
WAVY News 10

Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022

Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake

2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program

Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Man shot inside home on Big Bethel Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in a home in Hampton Thursday night. It happened in the 400 block of Big Bethel Road at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. That's where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said. Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting. He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. When they got...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect

Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
HAMPTON, VA

