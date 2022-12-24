Read full article on original website
Four Children From The Same Family Were Abducted Years Apart. One Of Them Has Never Been Found.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewport News, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Newport NewsTed RiversNewport News, VA
Two men arrested for robbing USPS worker in VirginiaEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
5 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Livingstone College basketball player dies in car crash
SALISBURY, N.C. — A student-athlete on the Livingstone College men’s basketball team died Monday in a car crash, the school posted on its Facebook page. Eric Henderson, 21, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, was a sophomore at the college and was an honor’s student. “He wanted to be...
Hampton Coliseum To Welcome New Edition: Legacy Tour with Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank
HAMPTON-The multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup New Edition ended 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. The icons and The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “Legacy Tour” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with Keith Sweat and the original members of Guy (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall), and Tank.
Father of Donovon Lynch hasn't yet signed settlement with Virginia Beach
The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the...
Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Mercy Chefs serves up record-breaking year in 2022. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk …. WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Police: Hampton...
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
2 detained after shooting on First Colonial Road in VB
Police say two people were detained after a shooting Tuesday night on First Colonial Road in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
A look ahead at this holiday weekend’s events | Dec. 30 – Jan. 1
Make sure to catch these festive events this weekend before they wrap up for the holiday season.
Southwest flight fiascos continue to impact Norfolk travelers
Southwest travelers hoped for the best at Norfolk International Airport Wednesday after issues canceled and severely delayed flights nationwide.
Debris forces closure of portion of E. Charlotte St. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A portion of East Charlotte Street near Monticello Avenue in Norfolk will be closed to all traffic and pedestrians until further notice, the city of Norfolk announced Saturday afternoon. Winds damaged some flag poles in the area, so parts of the sidewalk and road are...
2 charged in 'swatting' spree nationwide, including in Chesapeake
Norfolk Naval Shipyard recruiting for apprentice program
Gunshots in Wesleyan Drive area of VB under investigation
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after shots were reported in the area of the Carriage House Apartments of Virginia Beach off Wesleyan Drive. VBPD initially tweeted it was investigating a shooting in the area of Coach Circle at the complex, but later said they were not able to find anyone who had been struck by gunfire. They said there was also heavy police presence on I-64 West past Norview in Norfolk that was connected to the incident.
Portsmouth man killed in crash on I-64 East in Chesapeake after tractor-trailer fishtails, overturns
Virginia State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash after a tractor-trailer ended up off the road, and overturned into a ditch in the median.
Man sent to hospital following Wednesday morning shooting in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday morning.
Dominion Energy fighting power outages caused by strong winds, falling limbs
By Friday night, most of the outages were in Newport News and Hampton. It's bad timing for people bracing for one of the coldest days of the year.
Man shot inside home on Big Bethel Road in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot in a home in Hampton Thursday night. It happened in the 400 block of Big Bethel Road at around 9:45 p.m., according to the Hampton Police Division. That's where officers said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken...
Officials on scene of shooting in Virginia Beach; Police activity on I-64 West
Police are currently investigating a shooting in the Coach Circle area. There is a heavy police presence there and on I-64 westbound past Norview.
Norfolk police investigate shooting on Radnor Road
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and hospitalized Friday night in Norfolk, the city's police department said. Four days later, a spokesman shared the news about the shooting. He said officers were called to Radnor Road, near Little Creek, at 10 p.m. on Dec. 23. When they got...
Police: Hampton homicide victim's husband now listed as suspect
