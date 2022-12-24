Read full article on original website
Related
cranberryeagle.com
High egg prices show no signs of cracking
While Butler County shoppers scrambled to prepare for the holiday weekend, a nationwide egg shortage may have affected how some residents put together their holiday meals. According to Consumer Price Index data, the cost of eggs has increased by nearly 50% from this time last year. Local grocery store employees,...
cranberryeagle.com
Pennsylvania certifies election results after recount delay
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania's top elections official fully certified results from the November vote late last week after recount petitions in some counties had delayed the process, the Department of State said Tuesday. An agency spokesperson said acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman completed certification of all races in the...
cranberryeagle.com
Holiday trees repurposed as goat food
MIDDLESEX TWP — JoAnn Echtler is coming for your holiday trees. “I should get a Grinch costume. We are just stealing people’s Christmas trees,” said the Cranberry Township Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realtor. It’s true that on Jan. 10 Echtler and her husband, Bryan DeHart, will be...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Opening Bids On New Project
Cranberry Township is seeking bids to accomplish an upcoming project. Cranberry Supervisors have decided to replace the rear canopy at the Township Municipal Building. Bidders will need to provide all labor, materials, equipment, and supervision necessary for this job as specified in the contract documents. Cranberry Township uses the electronic...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
cranberryeagle.com
Anniversary of note is here
On a cold winter’s night 269 years ago, an attempted shooting in present-day Forward Township nearly changed the course of U.S. history. On Dec. 27, 1753, George Washington and his guide, Christopher Gist, were returning to Williamsburg, Va., from Fort LeBoeuf near Erie when a “French Indian” the pair met near present-day Harmony offered to lead the pair to the Allegheny River.
412 Blvd. of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh earns historic designation
A nine-story building at 412 Blvd. of the Allies in Downtown Pittsburgh has received a historic designation from the city. Pittsburgh City Council voted Wednesday to approve the historic nomination. The building, constructed in 1927, originally housed a hospital and then a pharmaceutical research, manufacturing and sales company, according to...
Retiring congressman Mike Doyle finds new job
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Retiring congressman Mike Doyle has found a new job after serving Pennsylvania for nearly three decades.For 14 years, Doyle represented the 18th District, which covers communities in Allegheny County, and will now serve as a government affairs counselor for K&L Gates, a Pittsburgh law firm.In the announcement, the firm highlighted his experience serving on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Tarentum eyes more than $2 million in infrastructure grants
Tarentum could be in store for more than $2 million in infrastructure upgrades if the borough is awarded several grants that it applied for this week. Much of the money would be used to replace aging equipment at the borough’s water plant, which dates to the 1930s. More than $1 million would pay for a new water storage tank, and another $560,000 would be used for mechanical work.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Mark Popovich, Senior Managing Director and Pittsburgh Office Co-Head, JLL Capital Markets
December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Mark Popovich, senior managing director and Pittsburgh office co-head of JLL Capital Markets, talked about the strategies the company is implementing in the current economic landscape when there is still a great deal of uncertainty around issues like interest rates and a recession on the horizon. Popovich also provided insight into how a variety of markets are doing coming out of the pandemic, including office, retail, hotel and industrial.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group
The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
wccsradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
Latrobe may consider ban on consumer fireworks
Latrobe council may ban consumer fireworks in the city. The issue arose during a debate to amend the city fireworks ordinance to mirror that of newly passed state regulations, which prohibit fireworks within 150 feet of the nearest building or vehicle. City Code Enforcement and Zoning Officer James Niesuma presented...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Adults graduate from eight-week course on ‘coding’
THE GRADUATES—Standing: Taylor McCartney, Charles Bennett, Jymoni Rainey. Seated: Jaquala Bibbons, Rigina Brown. (Photos by J.L. Martello) Pitt’s Hill Community Engagement Center site of the training. Chances are, there isn’t a day that goes by that you’re not using a computer. And yes, a smartphone is...
wtae.com
Water condition forces people out of the Armstrong County Courthouse
A burst pipe forced the evacuation of the Armstrong County Courthouse Tuesday. A sentencing hearing was underway in a second-floor courtroom when water started seeping under a door from a broken sprinkler pipe, according to Sheriff Frank Pitzer. "I opened the door, and we saw the water coming, and we...
Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County
About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
Lower Burrell Legion Riders double as 'family' for Christmas dinner guests
Pierogis apparently aren’t a thing out west. Or, at least, they weren’t for Roberta MacKnight, who moved to Lower Burrell from New Mexico in June. MacKnight got her first taste of the Polish delicacy at a Christmas dinner hosted Sunday by the Legion Riders at Lower Burrell American Legion Post 868.
cranberryeagle.com
James Pagenhardt
James Charles Pagenhardt, 77, of Lancaster Township, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. Born Aug. 15, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward and Jeanne Sharp Pagenhardt. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
977rocks.com
Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
Comments / 0