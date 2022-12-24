Read full article on original website
cranberryeagle.com
Brothers chart a Christmas train set through a 14-year tradition
Cranberry Township resident Robert Karlik received his first train set from his older brothers 72 years ago. Now, three of his grandchildren keep the same holiday tradition by bringing a train set alive in their Cranberry Township home for friends and family — and on their YouTube channel for the rest of the world to see.
cranberryeagle.com
Shoe drive aims to kick back money to Children’s hospital
CRANBERRY TWP — In the spirit of giving back to a place that gave him so much, Will Stimmel, a senior at Seneca Valley Senior High School, is raising money for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh through his senior project titled “Will’s Kicks for Kids.”. Stimmel’s project...
cranberryeagle.com
Holiday trees repurposed as goat food
MIDDLESEX TWP — JoAnn Echtler is coming for your holiday trees. “I should get a Grinch costume. We are just stealing people’s Christmas trees,” said the Cranberry Township Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realtor. It’s true that on Jan. 10 Echtler and her husband, Bryan DeHart, will be...
cranberryeagle.com
Marie Mauro
Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
cranberryeagle.com
Salvation Army accepting donations to make up for kettle shortfall
If you missed your chance to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, you have another chance. The Salvation Army was unable to collect for charity on Dec. 23 and 24 due to extremely cold weather. Those two dates are usually the two biggest ones for donations in the Red Kettle campaign, which typically runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, said Maj. Darlene Means of the Butler Salvation Army.
cranberryeagle.com
Anniversary of note is here
On a cold winter’s night 269 years ago, an attempted shooting in present-day Forward Township nearly changed the course of U.S. history. On Dec. 27, 1753, George Washington and his guide, Christopher Gist, were returning to Williamsburg, Va., from Fort LeBoeuf near Erie when a “French Indian” the pair met near present-day Harmony offered to lead the pair to the Allegheny River.
cranberryeagle.com
Saturday marked coldest Christmas Eve in region
Saturday marked the coldest Christmas Eve on record in the Pittsburgh area. Temperatures dropped Saturday to a mere 12 degrees, just one degree below the previous record of 13 degrees set in 1983, according to Lee Hendricks, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. “We had some cold...
cranberryeagle.com
High egg prices show no signs of cracking
While Butler County shoppers scrambled to prepare for the holiday weekend, a nationwide egg shortage may have affected how some residents put together their holiday meals. According to Consumer Price Index data, the cost of eggs has increased by nearly 50% from this time last year. Local grocery store employees,...
cranberryeagle.com
Zelienople residents worry about road conditions
After ice and snow blanketed Butler County over the holiday weekend and left roads resembling hockey rinks, some Zelienople residents said they felt their roads were left unattended by the borough, particularly in the Timberbrook neighborhood just off Route 68. Timberbrook resident Rob Myers said he personally does not mind...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group
The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
