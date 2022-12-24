If you missed your chance to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, you have another chance. The Salvation Army was unable to collect for charity on Dec. 23 and 24 due to extremely cold weather. Those two dates are usually the two biggest ones for donations in the Red Kettle campaign, which typically runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, said Maj. Darlene Means of the Butler Salvation Army.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO