Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Worcester Railers fall to Maine Mariners on the road, 9-3

PORTLAND ME – The Worcester Railers HC (18-10-1-0 37 points) lost to the Maine Mariners (13-11-1-0 27 points) in front of 4,204 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME on Wednesday afternoon. This was their first game back from the holiday break. The Railers are in Glens Falls, NY to play the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, December 30th at 7:00 p.m.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

No. 15 UMass hockey falls to Clarkson 6-3, in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – No. 15 Massachusetts hockey built a 3-0 lead, but Clarkson responded with six unanswered tallies to defeat the Minutemen in the opening game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday evening. The loss leaves UMass at 7-7-3 on the year, while the Golden Knights improve to 8-8-2. “I’m kind of at a loss right now,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. “It wasn’t a great first period, second period was really good, we get up 3-0. We got a five-minute major, I thought the power play was actually pretty good tonight. We got a lot of looks then I don’t know what happened. It just seemed like every puck Clarkson threw at the net went in. It wasn’t that lopsided of a game, the score was. I thought we actually played well enough to win other than the last 10 minutes. Everything they threw at the net went in.”
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Where to buy last-minute Bruins Winter Classic tickets for Fenway Park game

Want to spend a Monday afternoon in early January at a ballpark with tens of thousands of friends?. You sure do, if you’re a Bruins fan. The B’s and the Penguins are set to battle it out on Jan. 2, 2023, in hockey’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park and there are plenty of seats available. The rink is positioned slightly different this year versus in years’ past at the ballpark, so choose your seats wisely.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods

A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
MANCHESTER, NH
newyorkalmanack.com

Henry Knox, Phillip Schuyler and Lake Champlain’s Cannon in Boston

Few may realize that important decisions while the expedition was in Saratoga County were key to the success of the mission. In 1775, the Continental Army had to contend with the issue of Boston. The British had taken control of the city, and with their navy stationed in Boston Harbor, they were too formidable to be easily forced out. The only way for the Continental Army to stand a chance was to counter the British artillery with their own.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
Springfield, MA
