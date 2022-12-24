Read full article on original website
Worcester Railers fall to Maine Mariners on the road, 9-3
PORTLAND ME – The Worcester Railers HC (18-10-1-0 37 points) lost to the Maine Mariners (13-11-1-0 27 points) in front of 4,204 at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME on Wednesday afternoon. This was their first game back from the holiday break. The Railers are in Glens Falls, NY to play the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, December 30th at 7:00 p.m.
No. 15 UMass hockey falls to Clarkson 6-3, in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – No. 15 Massachusetts hockey built a 3-0 lead, but Clarkson responded with six unanswered tallies to defeat the Minutemen in the opening game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday evening. The loss leaves UMass at 7-7-3 on the year, while the Golden Knights improve to 8-8-2. “I’m kind of at a loss right now,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. “It wasn’t a great first period, second period was really good, we get up 3-0. We got a five-minute major, I thought the power play was actually pretty good tonight. We got a lot of looks then I don’t know what happened. It just seemed like every puck Clarkson threw at the net went in. It wasn’t that lopsided of a game, the score was. I thought we actually played well enough to win other than the last 10 minutes. Everything they threw at the net went in.”
Mass. State Lottery winner: $20,000 Keno ticket won on Christmas Day
A trip to a Lowell convenience store led to an unexpected gift on Christmas Day. The purchase of a Keno ticket at the 99 Store in Lowell resulted in a $20,000 winner. That was the largest prize sold or claimed in Mass. on Christmas Day. Overall, 164 winning tickets worth...
This is the best restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Guy Fieri
When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!
Where to buy last-minute Bruins Winter Classic tickets for Fenway Park game
Want to spend a Monday afternoon in early January at a ballpark with tens of thousands of friends?. You sure do, if you’re a Bruins fan. The B’s and the Penguins are set to battle it out on Jan. 2, 2023, in hockey’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park and there are plenty of seats available. The rink is positioned slightly different this year versus in years’ past at the ballpark, so choose your seats wisely.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 27: Tineus McCluster’s shooting pushes Chicopee Comp past Agawam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Chicopee Comp defeated Agawam on Tuesday night, 57-50, at home behind a strong performance from junior Tineus McCluster.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Worcester
Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.
Celtics’ Damon Stoudamire enjoys head-coaching debut, fills in for Joe Mazzulla
BOSTON — Damon Stoudamire didn’t even have time to tell his loved ones about the opportunity of a lifetime. He said he found out that Joe Mazzulla was out because of eye irritation roughly 10 minutes before tipoff. That set Stoudamire up for an abrupt promotion as the Celtics’ top guy for the night.
Daughter of Dennis Eckersley Delivers Baby in Manchester, New Hampshire, Woods
A woman who gave birth to a child in the woods near Manchester's West Side Arena is the adoptive daughter of Red Sox announcer Dennis Eckersley. Manchester Police said they were called to the area around 12:40 a.m. and met Alexandra Eckersley, 26, who gave a false location for the child's whereabouts. After an hour, she gave police the infant's true location. The baby was taken to a hospital for treatment.
newyorkalmanack.com
Henry Knox, Phillip Schuyler and Lake Champlain’s Cannon in Boston
Few may realize that important decisions while the expedition was in Saratoga County were key to the success of the mission. In 1775, the Continental Army had to contend with the issue of Boston. The British had taken control of the city, and with their navy stationed in Boston Harbor, they were too formidable to be easily forced out. The only way for the Continental Army to stand a chance was to counter the British artillery with their own.
Boston 25 News
Officials: Daughter of ex-Red Sox pitcher gave birth to baby in NH woods, left newborn in tent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The daughter of a former Boston Red Sox pitcher is facing charges after her newborn baby was found unclothed, freezing, and alone in the darkness in a wooded area in New Hampshire early Monday morning, officials said. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday...
Celtics have 3rd-best odds to land Trae Young if Hawks star is traded
While it’s far from a guarantee that Hawks star Trae Young is traded in the coming months, the Celtics apparently have a decent shot at landing the All-Star guard. Young, 24, is one of the prolific scorers around the league, and he led Atlanta to the East Finals just a couple seasons ago.
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
On and off the field, UMass’ Karina Groff works to influence change for women in sports
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of a Title IX-focused series created by UMass’ Journalism 332 Sports Writing class. From the early stages of her life, family has played a major role in the development Karina Groff. In many ways, that influence has shown itself on the field,...
Big second half run propels West Side boys basketball team
WESTFIELD – A 15-0 run to begin the second half proved to be the difference for the West Springfield boys basketball team in a mid-afternoon matchup Tuesday at Westfield High School. Joseph Kosior (23 points) and Joseph Ingegneri (22) combined for 55 points as West Springfield handed Westfield its...
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 27: Pittsfield extends win streak with victory over Hoosac Valley & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A close game until the end, Pittsfield beat Hoosac Valley, 50-43, on Tuesday. The victory pushes the program to a three-game win streak.
Here are the best Boston restaurants for groups, according to OpenTable
If you and your friends are planning to spend New Year’s Eve eating out at a nice restaurant in Boston, OpenTable has compiled a list of 10 of the best restaurants for group bookings in Boston. The list is part of OpenTable’s monthly review of local eateries. This month...
AJ Miles’ 36 points lead Longmeadow boys basketball past Northampton, 68-53, for third-straight win
NORTHAMPTON – After only two minutes of game action, AJ Miles knew a big night was in the making. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
GoFundMe raising money for husband of man killed in Brimfield fire
A GoFundMe page is raising money for the husband of the Brimfield man killed in a house fire days before Christmas. Bobby Gentile was killed in the fire, according to the GoFundMe page. His husband, Alan Kastner, was not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue their dog, Roscoe, it states.
