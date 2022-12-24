MILWAUKEE, Wisc. – No. 15 Massachusetts hockey built a 3-0 lead, but Clarkson responded with six unanswered tallies to defeat the Minutemen in the opening game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday evening. The loss leaves UMass at 7-7-3 on the year, while the Golden Knights improve to 8-8-2. “I’m kind of at a loss right now,” said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. “It wasn’t a great first period, second period was really good, we get up 3-0. We got a five-minute major, I thought the power play was actually pretty good tonight. We got a lot of looks then I don’t know what happened. It just seemed like every puck Clarkson threw at the net went in. It wasn’t that lopsided of a game, the score was. I thought we actually played well enough to win other than the last 10 minutes. Everything they threw at the net went in.”

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO