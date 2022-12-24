Read full article on original website
A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
Former Avis car rental employee accused of fraudulently renting out vehicles in exchange for cash, drugs
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Monroeville is facing charges and is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles out of an Avis rental car location where she was a ren in exchange for cash and drugs.Police say that 40-year-old Jackie Neubauer is a former car rental employee for four Avis locations, including the location along William Penn Highway in Monroeville. Neubauer is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. She was fired earlier this month after the fraudulent transactions were discovered.Police say that Neubauer admitted to accepting heroin from people who rented cars using fake drivers licenses, names, addresses, and...
Over 12 firearms stolen during home burglary in Fayette County
GERMAN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Over a dozen firearms were stolen in a home burglary, according to PSP Uniontown. In a press release, officials say a burglary took place on College Avenue in German Township on Dec. 19. During the overnight hours, the actor(s) stole a gun safe containing firearms, pocket watches, coins, etc. from the house.A few of the items taken were an Apple iPad, multiple checkbooks, several guns and more. PSP Uniontown is asking if anyone has information, to contact Trooper Richards.
wtae.com
$40,000 worth of rescue tools stolen from Hopewell Township Fire Department
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a week later and no arrests have been made after life-saving tools were taken from a Beaver County fire department. Jon Cochran is the Assistant Chief of EMS and Rescue at the Hopewell Township Fire Department, where the equipment was taken. He said the...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Over $1,700 Stolen from Area Woman’s EBT Account
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Tuesday, December 28, troopers were dispatched to the 22000 block of Shamburg Road, in Oil Creek Township, Venango County, for a report of theft of funds around 4:15 p.m. on November 21.
wtae.com
Police: Woman accidentally injured in Beaver County shooting
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a woman was shot when a gun was accidentally fired in Beaver County Tuesday. It happened at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa. An 18-year-old woman was shot and taken to the hospital. The woman's 2-year-old son and other...
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE
A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
PA man tried to steal cop car then deliberately urinated on himself, say police
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTRF) — Pennsylvania state police say that an allegedly drunk Unity, Pa. man wrecked into an off-duty police officer’s vehicle then tried to leave the scene by stealing a police cruiser, according to the Trib Review. State police say that Richard Allen Wilden, 32, of Rolling Meadows Drive in Unity, was involved […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley woman dies in Sewickley Heights crash
A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Christmas Eve in Sewickley Heights. Camden Kiggins of Sewickley died about 4 p.m. Christmas Day, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kiggins was a passenger in a rollover crash in the 500 block...
Dollar General accuses Parks' store manager of stealing bank deposits
The store manager for the Dollar General in Parks Township faces multiple felony counts after a company official accused him of stealing more than $2,000 that was supposed to be deposited in the bank. Robert Thomas Carter, 38, of Emerson Street Court in Vandergrift was charged with felony burglary, criminal...
wtae.com
Police investigation underway in Turtle Creek
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Turtle Creek Monday night. Dispatchers say the call came around 9 p.m. and first responders were headed to the 400 block of Larimer Avenue. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spotted evidence markers on the...
explore venango
Police Identify Suspect Involved in Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released additional details regarding a repossession incident in Rouseville Borough that ended up with an Oil City man chasing down two people with a firearm. Court documents indicate Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 55-year-old Daniel A. Chrispen,...
Westmoreland among counties with most drug delivery resulting in death prosecutions
More drug dealers implicated in fatal overdoses are being prosecuted in Westmoreland County than in any other county is Southwestern Pennsylvania. Statistics released in December by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts revealed that 6.2% of all drug delivery resulting in death cases brought by state prosecutors since 2017 were filed in Westmoreland County.
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
wtae.com
Lawsuit accuses Pittsburgh cosmetology school of fraud
PITTSBURGH — A former employee at a Pittsburgh cosmetology school has filed a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the school of fraud. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by Jennifer Michael, who was the operations manager at Fountain of Youth Academy in Squirrel Hill. The complaint said the school targeted...
Westmoreland man dies in single-vehicle crash
A 26-year-old man Jeannette man died in a crash along Route 981 in Derry Township Tuesday night. The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jacob Mayer. The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Route 981. According to the report, Mayer was not wearing a seatbelt.
1 flown to hospital after shooting at Aliquippa apartment complex
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was flown to the hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa.Beaver County 911 said Tuesday that police were called to the scene of a shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments around 6 p.m.The condition of the person flown to the hospital is not known at this time. No further information was released.
Lawrenceville hair salon vandalized on Christmas Day, police investigating
PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Lawrenceville hair salon checked her security cameras on Christmas morning and notice shattered glass everywhere. She ended up spending most of her holiday at work, cleaning up and speaking with police. Melissa Altenbaugh, owner of Swank Hair Studio in Lawrenceville, said a quick...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
explore venango
Two Women Injured As Vehicle Slams into Fallen Tree During White-Out Conditions
CLINTONVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Two women were injured as their vehicle struck a fallen tree on State Route 308 during white-out conditions on Friday morning. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 8:06 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on Franklin Street (State Route 308), in Clintonville Borough, Venango County.
