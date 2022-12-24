PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Monroeville is facing charges and is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles out of an Avis rental car location where she was a ren in exchange for cash and drugs.Police say that 40-year-old Jackie Neubauer is a former car rental employee for four Avis locations, including the location along William Penn Highway in Monroeville. Neubauer is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. She was fired earlier this month after the fraudulent transactions were discovered.Police say that Neubauer admitted to accepting heroin from people who rented cars using fake drivers licenses, names, addresses, and...

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO