cranberryeagle.com
Shoe drive aims to kick back money to Children’s hospital
CRANBERRY TWP — In the spirit of giving back to a place that gave him so much, Will Stimmel, a senior at Seneca Valley Senior High School, is raising money for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh through his senior project titled “Will’s Kicks for Kids.”. Stimmel’s project...
Local family celebrates Christmas after mother gifts kidney to 10-year-old daughter
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — The gifts under the Christmas tree this year will never compare to the gift a mother just gave her 10-year-old daughter. This mother-daughter pair is soaking up the holidays this year at their home in Monroeville. “We’re definitely in the spirit and we feel happy, a...
cranberryeagle.com
Brothers chart a Christmas train set through a 14-year tradition
Cranberry Township resident Robert Karlik received his first train set from his older brothers 72 years ago. Now, three of his grandchildren keep the same holiday tradition by bringing a train set alive in their Cranberry Township home for friends and family — and on their YouTube channel for the rest of the world to see.
cranberryeagle.com
Marie Mauro
Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
cranberryeagle.com
Salvation Army accepting donations to make up for kettle shortfall
If you missed your chance to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, you have another chance. The Salvation Army was unable to collect for charity on Dec. 23 and 24 due to extremely cold weather. Those two dates are usually the two biggest ones for donations in the Red Kettle campaign, which typically runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, said Maj. Darlene Means of the Butler Salvation Army.
cranberryeagle.com
Holiday trees repurposed as goat food
MIDDLESEX TWP — JoAnn Echtler is coming for your holiday trees. “I should get a Grinch costume. We are just stealing people’s Christmas trees,” said the Cranberry Township Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realtor. It’s true that on Jan. 10 Echtler and her husband, Bryan DeHart, will be...
Wagner's Restaurant served up Christmas Day buffet to the community
ELIZABETH, PA (KDKA) – A local restaurant might've been closed for business on Christmas Day, but they were serving up hot meals to whoever wanted one. Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth had a Christmas Day buffet, serving up good eats and holiday cheer. This was the first time the restaurant has hosted the free event. They say it's part of an effort to give back to the community. "It's important to give back. Our nation has taken a real bad direction and we need to bring God back. God says very clearly in the Bible, if you turn to him, I will help a nation. I will bring your nation back," added Glenn Wagner, co-owner of Wagner's Restaurant.Wagner's Restaurant was serving free meals up until 4 p.m.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/27/22
Luna is two years old, and was recently surrendered to us when her owners’ living situation changed and they could no longer keep her. Her previous owners told us that she is good with other dogs, and loves people of all ages. However, she is not the biggest fan of cats. They also told us that – true to her husky nature – she loves to run! She has some separation anxiety from her people, and just wants to be with them all the time. This gorgeous girl will make anyone a wonderful and active companion. If Luna sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Luna at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
cranberryeagle.com
James Pagenhardt
James Charles Pagenhardt, 77, of Lancaster Township, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. Born Aug. 15, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward and Jeanne Sharp Pagenhardt. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
Community efforts return lost dog to Mercer humane agent
One family in Hermitage is grateful to have their dog home for the holidays.
Lawrenceville hair salon vandalized on Christmas Day, police investigating
PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Lawrenceville hair salon checked her security cameras on Christmas morning and notice shattered glass everywhere. She ended up spending most of her holiday at work, cleaning up and speaking with police. Melissa Altenbaugh, owner of Swank Hair Studio in Lawrenceville, said a quick...
cranberryeagle.com
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Virginia L. Cole, 69, of Evans City, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Thomas J. Creely, 80, of Butler, formerly of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony. ——— Barbara “BB”...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
cranberryeagle.com
Anniversary of note is here
On a cold winter’s night 269 years ago, an attempted shooting in present-day Forward Township nearly changed the course of U.S. history. On Dec. 27, 1753, George Washington and his guide, Christopher Gist, were returning to Williamsburg, Va., from Fort LeBoeuf near Erie when a “French Indian” the pair met near present-day Harmony offered to lead the pair to the Allegheny River.
Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
ellwoodcity.org
Johnny’s Pizza’s New Owners Hoping to Bring Back the Nostalgia
The old school meatballs are back! And the deep fried pepperoni puffs featured at the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, and Food Festival and so loved by the townsfolk of Ellwood City can now be devoured year round. Johnny’s Pizza is now under new ownership and even though some things are...
977rocks.com
Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
cranberryeagle.com
Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group
The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
Woman who saw beloved Scott Township landscaper before his death speaks out
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Seven months after a local landscaper was found in a Scott Township alley, there are still no arrests in the case. One of the last people to see 43-year-old Lavarr Carroll alive is talking to Channel 11 about his kindness. Mercedez Addison said Carroll often...
