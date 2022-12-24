ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cranberryeagle.com

Shoe drive aims to kick back money to Children’s hospital

CRANBERRY TWP — In the spirit of giving back to a place that gave him so much, Will Stimmel, a senior at Seneca Valley Senior High School, is raising money for UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh through his senior project titled “Will’s Kicks for Kids.”. Stimmel’s project...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Brothers chart a Christmas train set through a 14-year tradition

Cranberry Township resident Robert Karlik received his first train set from his older brothers 72 years ago. Now, three of his grandchildren keep the same holiday tradition by bringing a train set alive in their Cranberry Township home for friends and family — and on their YouTube channel for the rest of the world to see.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Marie Mauro

Marie Mauro

Marie Theresa Mauro, 73, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born March 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of John Francis Kuhn and Anna Dolores Kuhn (Dadig), both deceased. Marie was kind, free-spirited, and a lover of animals, especially her dogs. She loved hosting...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Salvation Army accepting donations to make up for kettle shortfall

If you missed your chance to donate to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, you have another chance. The Salvation Army was unable to collect for charity on Dec. 23 and 24 due to extremely cold weather. Those two dates are usually the two biggest ones for donations in the Red Kettle campaign, which typically runs from Nov. 19 through Dec. 24, said Maj. Darlene Means of the Butler Salvation Army.
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Holiday trees repurposed as goat food

MIDDLESEX TWP — JoAnn Echtler is coming for your holiday trees. “I should get a Grinch costume. We are just stealing people’s Christmas trees,” said the Cranberry Township Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Realtor. It’s true that on Jan. 10 Echtler and her husband, Bryan DeHart, will be...
MIDDLESEX, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Wagner's Restaurant served up Christmas Day buffet to the community

ELIZABETH, PA (KDKA) – A local restaurant might've been closed for business on Christmas Day, but they were serving up hot meals to whoever wanted one. Wagner's Restaurant in Elizabeth had a Christmas Day buffet, serving up good eats and holiday cheer. This was the first time the restaurant has hosted the free event. They say it's part of an effort to give back to the community. "It's important to give back. Our nation has taken a real bad direction and we need to bring God back. God says very clearly in the Bible, if you turn to him, I will help a nation. I will bring your nation back," added Glenn Wagner, co-owner of Wagner's Restaurant.Wagner's Restaurant was serving free meals up until 4 p.m. 
ELIZABETH, PA
Pet of the Day 12/27/22

Pet of the Day 12/27/22

Luna is two years old, and was recently surrendered to us when her owners’ living situation changed and they could no longer keep her. Her previous owners told us that she is good with other dogs, and loves people of all ages. However, she is not the biggest fan of cats. They also told us that – true to her husky nature – she loves to run! She has some separation anxiety from her people, and just wants to be with them all the time. This gorgeous girl will make anyone a wonderful and active companion. If Luna sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Luna at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
James Pagenhardt

James Pagenhardt

James Charles Pagenhardt, 77, of Lancaster Township, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022, in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. Born Aug. 15, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Edward and Jeanne Sharp Pagenhardt. Jim proudly served in the U.S. Navy.
ZELIENOPLE, PA
Cranberry Obituaries

Cranberry Obituaries

——— Virginia L. Cole, 69, of Evans City, passed away on Wednesday morning, Dec. 21, 2022, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Thomas J. Creely, 80, of Butler, formerly of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, while under the care of the Grove at Harmony. ——— Barbara “BB”...
EVANS CITY, PA
Anniversary of note is here

Anniversary of note is here

On a cold winter’s night 269 years ago, an attempted shooting in present-day Forward Township nearly changed the course of U.S. history. On Dec. 27, 1753, George Washington and his guide, Christopher Gist, were returning to Williamsburg, Va., from Fort LeBoeuf near Erie when a “French Indian” the pair met near present-day Harmony offered to lead the pair to the Allegheny River.
HARMONY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Micro-preemie home for Christmas after beating all odds

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's no place like home for the holidays, and one family couldn't feel happier to sleep in their own beds."They would prepare us for an upcoming situation that he was going through and he would prove them wrong and just power through it. I said he's a tough little guy, and it just shows you that will to survive and pull through," said dad Ryan Crowell.Baby boy Silas entered the world four months early. Mom Lauren Crowell didn't even get close to reaching her summer July due date."I had been diagnosed with a subchorionic hematoma," Lauren said....
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Johnny’s Pizza’s New Owners Hoping to Bring Back the Nostalgia

The old school meatballs are back! And the deep fried pepperoni puffs featured at the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, and Food Festival and so loved by the townsfolk of Ellwood City can now be devoured year round. Johnny’s Pizza is now under new ownership and even though some things are...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
977rocks.com

Thompson Meat Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A longtime business in West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Meat Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Realtors association merges with Pittsburgh group

The nearly 70-year-old Butler County Association of Realtors is no more, but the former president said the merger with the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh will provide more opportunities in exchange for its members’ dues. Megan Rummel spent nearly two years working on the merger, which will be complete...
PITTSBURGH, PA

