ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benicia, CA

2 out-of-town suspects arrested, linked to numerous package thefts in Benicia

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAbUB_0jtGydpm00

BENICIA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook .

KRON On is streaming news live now

Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV were taking packages from multiple porches. Officers located the SUV and found “a lot” of packages inside that did not belong to either of the vehicle’s occupants, police said.

Both suspects, neither identified by police, were arrested and later taken to county jail. According to police, both were from out of town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNaUR_0jtGydpm00
Officers made an arrest after packages were stolen from multiple homes on Dec. 23 (Benicia Police Department).

Benicia police officers were able to return some of the packages to their owners. They said they are currently working on returning the rest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

4 in Custody After Pursuit Ends on Interstate 80 in Vallejo

Four people were taken into custody in Vallejo Wednesday morning after a pursuit came to an end with authorities pinning the stolen vehicle against the median barrier of Interstate 80, according to the California Highway Patrol. The pursuit began when police in the Sacramento-area city of Elk Grove tried to...
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch homicide victim identified, woman arrested

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A fight between two women in Antioch escalated until one woman shot the other in the head, police said Wednesday. Hannisha Willis, 31, was fatally shot by 37-year-old Serico Justice on Mandarin Way just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Antioch Police Department. Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale missing person safely located

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said it has located a missing person it had been searching for. Earlier, the department had asked for the public’s help in locating Rod Poitras, who was last seen leaving his home in Sunnyvale on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 12 p.m., according to a tweet […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

Antioch police looking for killer of teenager in park

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The identity of a boy who was found shot in an Antioch park, and who later succumbed to his injuries, was released by Antioch police as they still search for his killer. Thomas Smith, 16, was from Louisiana and was in Antioch visiting family, police stated Tuesday. At 11:22 a.m. Dec. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect in custody after homicide: Antioch Police

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police advised people to avoid the location of a shooting in Antioch, according to a Facebook post. The shooting was in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way, the post stated. “The suspected shooter is in police custody and there is no threat to the community from this incident,” the post continued. […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies of drug overdose overnight on BART

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) – A man who had “an apparent drug overdose” on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train early Wednesday died. BART police officers responded to a report of a man suffering a drug overdose at the Bay Fair station, according to the BART Police Daily Log. The man was unresponsive, and was given […]
KRON4 News

Suspect in California serial killings faces more murder charges, district attorney says

(KTXL) - The suspect accused of killing several people across two counties in California is now facing more murder charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney said.  Records show Wesley Brownlee, 43, originally faced three murder charges for the deaths of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Carlos Carranza-Cruz and Lawrence Lopez.  An amended complaint filed by […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD makes arrest in antisemitic skateboard attack

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police announced an arrest has been made in an assault with a skateboard in the city’s Hayes Valley neighborhood. The attack happened around 12:32 a.m. Dec. 17, police stated in a press release. Officers “were flagged down by a witness on the 400 block of Haight Street (between Webster and Fillmore […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Two San Jose homicide suspects arrested

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects have been taken into custody in connection to a deadly October shooting that left one man dead, according to the San Jose Police Department. Rodolfo Perez-Damian, 22 of Sunnyvale and Edgar Merlo Martinez, 20 and also of Sunnyvale, were arrested on Dec. 21, SJPD said in a news […]
SAN JOSE, CA
ABC10

Vallejo man arrested in deadly Christmas Eve DUI crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A deadly vehicle crash in Fairfield near East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue Saturday led police to arrest Dominic Lyons of Vallejo under suspicion of drunk driving. According to Fairfield police, two vehicles collided around 10:15 p.m. Christmas Eve and three people inside one of the...
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dozens of cars damaged and rifled through at Sacramento apartment complex

SACRAMENTO – Dozens of people at a Sacramento apartment complex woke up to find their vehicles' windows had been broken and the vehicles rifled through Tuesday morning. Car after car at The Commons at American River complex in the 2300 block of American River Drive had their windows smashed. Residents say this isn't the first time the complex has been hit with this type of large-scale burglary.  In a tweet Tuesday morning, police say that, in total, 47 vehicles at the complex were targeted and burglarized. Police also responded to reports of 14 vehicles that had been burglarized in the 1400 block of Brighton Avenue. Crime scene investigators responded to both scenes to assist in the investigation. They're working to determine whether the two incidents are connected.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Police have also opened an evidence-submission portal, here. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Arrest made in fatal DUI crash in Fairfield on Christmas Eve

FAIRFIELD – Police in Fairfield have arrested a Vallejo man on suspicion of DUI after a fatal crash on Christmas Eve.Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue on reports of a two vehicle crash with major injuries. Two people inside one of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital, where one of the occupants succumbed to their injuries.The victim's identity has not been released.During the investigation, police determined the driver of the second vehicle to be under the influence. The driver, identified as Dominic Lyons of Vallejo, was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail. In a statement Tuesday, police also dispelled social media rumors of a shooting connected to the incident, saying the rumors are false."While speculation is bound to happen following any tragic incident, the dissemination of misinformation like this not only frustrates the investigation but also compounds the trauma experienced by grieving friends and family," police said.It was not immediately known when Lyons would appear in court.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

58K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy