2 out-of-town suspects arrested, linked to numerous package thefts in Benicia

BENICIA, Calif. ( KRON ) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook .
Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV were taking packages from multiple porches. Officers located the SUV and found “a lot” of packages inside that did not belong to either of the vehicle’s occupants, police said.
Both suspects, neither identified by police, were arrested and later taken to county jail. According to police, both were from out of town.
Benicia police officers were able to return some of the packages to their owners. They said they are currently working on returning the rest.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
