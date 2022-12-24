ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0jtGyD5000

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40G4pn_0jtGyD5000
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOBOB_0jtGyD5000
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

JUMBLE

Jumbles: PUSHY    UNWED    IMPACT    CARAFE

Answer: When they added lights and ornaments to their Christmas tree, they – SPRUCED IT UP

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"To experience the true meaning of Christmas, give something to someone who can offer nothing in return." – Toni Sorenson

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

BUT I HEARD HIM EXCLAIM, ERE HE DROVE OUT OF SIGHT – HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT – CLEMENT CLARKE MOORE

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN WE WERE IN BIG TROUBLE AND A NONRELIGIOUS PERSON WAS NEARBY, I SHOUTED "HEATHEN HELP US!"

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

BEE    ANT    WASP    HORNET    BEETLE

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SUSHI, ISSUE, EASELS, SEASIDE, ESSAY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgPTc_0jtGyD5000
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. DABBLER
  2. PROP
  3. INSIGHTS
  4. WOODLARK
  5. DEMONYMS
  6. SOIREE
  7. COORDINATOR

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Remote locations

(Distributed by Creators)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022

