ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Murray, Jokic lead Nuggets to 120-107 win over Trail Blazers

By Michael Kelly, Associated Press
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026QG8_0jtGyCCH00

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray returned to the lineup with 25 points and a season-high 12 assists, Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 assists, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-107.

Murray, who finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double, sat out Tuesday's win over Memphis with soreness in his surgically repaired left knee, and the four-day break seemed to reinvigorate him. He scored 19 points in the second half as Denver erased a six-point deficit early in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 18 points in his first game after missing 13 with a left heel strain.

Damian Lillard had 34 points and eight assists for Portland.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy