Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?

Read full article on original website
Related
WAAY-TV
Parents detail finding son dead from fentanyl poisoning after he sought 'pain reliever' on Snapchat
On December 27, 2020, 17-year-old Zach Didier died from fentanyl poisoning. Didier bought the deadly opioid from a drug dealer he met on Snapchat, thinking it was a pain reliever, according to Didier's parents, Chris and Laura. They open up about the details with CNN's Josh Campbell.
WAAY-TV
These are the best and worst TikTok wellness trends of 2022
TikTok can be great for many things, such as recipes, style inspiration, cat videos or comedy relief. But when it comes to wellness trends, following all of TikTok users' suggestions could mean gambling with your health. Every year there are at least a few new wellness practices that content creators...
Comments / 0