Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?

The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Sporting News

Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024

In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football

The Finals are here! The Finals are here! And if you're reading this, you're probably in the championship game (or maybe the Toilet Bowl). Congrats! It's been a wild season, and one of the best Christmas/New Year's presents you can gift yourself is a fantasy football championship. We aim to help you with that quest with our Week 17 fantasy RB PPR rankings, which will hopefully guide you to the right start 'em, sit 'em decisions when they matter the most.
Sporting News

Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Why did the Raiders bench Derek Carr? Offseason trade rumors might explain surprise Jarrett Stidham pivot

The Raiders are keeping Derek Carr in the garage for the remainder of the season. The 6-9 Raiders are, somehow, still mathematically alive in the playoff race. After this weekend, though, that likely won't be the case. If the Raiders do somehow make a playoff run and win their remaining two games, then it will be without Carr under center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sporting News

Seahawks vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17

Two teams in need of a win to keep their playoff chances afloat meet in Week 17 when the 7-8 Jets travel to Lumen Field to face the 7-8 Seahawks on New Year's Day. After it looked as if both the Jets and Seahawks would be on the right side of the playoff bubble a few weeks ago, a combined 1-7 record from these two teams over the past four weeks has both fanbases sweating as the regular season comes to a close.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Cowboys vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 17 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'

When the Cowboys travel to face the Titans to open Week 17 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay alive in the NFC East title race while. Meanwhile, host Tennessee knows it will be playing for the AFC South title no matter what in Week 18 in Jacksonville, which raises some concerns for fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The Cowboys might ease on the gas pedal as nearly double-digit favorites, while the Titans might rest key players with injury issues, including running back Derrick Henry (hip), who's "doubtful."
NASHVILLE, TN
Sporting News

Mac Jones' timeline of dirty plays: Patriots QB earning reputation for trend of questionable incidents

If once is a coincidence, twice is happenstance, three times is a trend, then what's a fourth time?. Mac Jones hasn't quite built on his rookie season, instead taking a noticeable step back in Year 2 under Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia. While a sophomore slump isn't unheard of in the NFL, more concerning than his on-field play are a series of questionable plays that has landed Jones with the label of being a "dirty" player.

