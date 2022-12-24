Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Broncos' Dalton Risner explains heated confrontation with Brett Rypien over a Russell Wilson sack
The Broncos can simply not be tamed. Nathaniel Hackett's squad continues to circle the drain, as the first year of the Russell Wilson era in Denver never quite got off the runway, leading to a 4-11 record entering Week 17. Frustrations over the lost season again boiled over on Christmas.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 16 game
It has been a difficult season for the Colts, that much is true. Indianapolis (4-9-1) sits near the floor of the AFC South, set for yet another sub-.500 year. Things went from bad to worse last week when the Colts blew a 33-0 lead to fall to the Vikings. Minnesota's rally was the biggest comeback in NFL history.
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III, others call on Dolphins to shut down Tua Tagovailoa after latest concussion
To a man, no one wants Tua Tagovailoa back on the field this season. The Dolphins quarterback has had quite the year: He's enjoying his career-best season, but he's also dealt with a trio of concussions that has sparked a debate over his playing status the remainder of the year.
NFL Draft Order Update: Could Colts get No. 1 Overall Pick?
There is a path to the No. 1 overall draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts.
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?
The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024
In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
Sporting News
Why did the Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett? Infighting, Russell Wilson decline doom NFL stint after 15 games
As it turns out, Nathaniel couldn't hack it. The Broncos fired rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season at the helm, after Hackett helped guide the Broncos to a 4-11 record this year. The firing comes in the wake of the Broncos' blowout loss to the...
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17
Week 16 in the NFL had more of a playoff feel to it throughout the league as the playoff picture is starting to come into final focus with the end of the 2022 regular season fast approaching. The winter wonderland around Christmas is a chilling reminder the new year is...
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, more WRs affecting Week 17 fantasy WR rankings
While the WR player pool is relatively healthy for this time of year, we didn't see Tyler Lockett, Chris Olave, Deebo Samuel, and Chase Claypool suit up last week. All four wideouts carry fantasy relevance, and staying up to date on their injury statuses is crucial ahead of your Week 17 fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News
Where is Philip Rivers now? Former Chargers, Colts QB embraces new role as high school coach
NFL fans have been spoiled over the past two decades by the presence of legendary quarterbacks. We all know the names: Brady, Manning, Rodgers, Brees and Favre, to list a few. But there's another name we would do well not to forget: Philip Rivers. Rivers' 17-year career ended with him...
Sporting News
Why are there no national TV games on TNT or ESPN? Upcoming NBA TV schedule for late December, early January
The NBA season is in full tilt, but as December comes to an end and the calendar flips into the new year, there will be a shortage of games televised nationally on TNT and ESPN — a pretty notable shortage at that. Following a Christmas Day slate that saw...
Sporting News
Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
The Finals are here! The Finals are here! And if you're reading this, you're probably in the championship game (or maybe the Toilet Bowl). Congrats! It's been a wild season, and one of the best Christmas/New Year's presents you can gift yourself is a fantasy football championship. We aim to help you with that quest with our Week 17 fantasy RB PPR rankings, which will hopefully guide you to the right start 'em, sit 'em decisions when they matter the most.
Sporting News
Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
Sporting News
Why did the Raiders bench Derek Carr? Offseason trade rumors might explain surprise Jarrett Stidham pivot
The Raiders are keeping Derek Carr in the garage for the remainder of the season. The 6-9 Raiders are, somehow, still mathematically alive in the playoff race. After this weekend, though, that likely won't be the case. If the Raiders do somehow make a playoff run and win their remaining two games, then it will be without Carr under center.
Sporting News
Seahawks vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17
Two teams in need of a win to keep their playoff chances afloat meet in Week 17 when the 7-8 Jets travel to Lumen Field to face the 7-8 Seahawks on New Year's Day. After it looked as if both the Jets and Seahawks would be on the right side of the playoff bubble a few weeks ago, a combined 1-7 record from these two teams over the past four weeks has both fanbases sweating as the regular season comes to a close.
Sporting News
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette lashes out at critics in deleted tweet revealing hidden foot injury
Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette took to Twitter on Monday to fire back at some of his critics. But his honesty may come back to bite Tampa Bay. In a since-deleted tweet, Fournette aired his frustrations with people calling him "out of shape" and revealed he's been dealing with a foot injury in recent games.
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Titans Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 17 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Cowboys travel to face the Titans to open Week 17 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to stay alive in the NFC East title race while. Meanwhile, host Tennessee knows it will be playing for the AFC South title no matter what in Week 18 in Jacksonville, which raises some concerns for fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em decisions. The Cowboys might ease on the gas pedal as nearly double-digit favorites, while the Titans might rest key players with injury issues, including running back Derrick Henry (hip), who's "doubtful."
Sporting News
Terrell Owens to the Cowboys? Agent claims T.O. has been in contact with Jerry Jones about NFL comeback at 49
Terrell Owens hasn't been on an NFL roster since 2012, but the Hall of Fame receiver is still looking to return to the NFL. And there is at least one team that is interested in seeing what Owens can do, according to his agent Gregory D.L. Daniel. That would be the Cowboys.
Sporting News
Mac Jones' timeline of dirty plays: Patriots QB earning reputation for trend of questionable incidents
If once is a coincidence, twice is happenstance, three times is a trend, then what's a fourth time?. Mac Jones hasn't quite built on his rookie season, instead taking a noticeable step back in Year 2 under Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia. While a sophomore slump isn't unheard of in the NFL, more concerning than his on-field play are a series of questionable plays that has landed Jones with the label of being a "dirty" player.
Comments / 0