Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
MACON, Ga. — You can always prepare for a weather-related incident. Multiple reports of water pipe bursts have occurred at businesses, apartments, and homes. Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten & Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful encourages Christmas tree owners to bring 'One for the Chipper'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County, you can take your Christmas tree to the chipper. It's the annual event hosted by many beautification organizations around Georgia, like Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful. You can bring your real-undecorated Christmas trees to one of the two convenience centers in Macon. The eleventh Street convenience...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Many in metro Atlanta still without running water after holiday freeze
JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – Thousands across north and central Georgia still do not have running water after the weekend freeze caused countless water main breaks. “Walked in the restaurant and they say they don’t have any water due to the water burst,” said Antoine Simpson, who was trying to eat dinner with his family in Jackson. “So, right now you look around there are a lot of places closed, so we just don’t have nothing to eat,” he said.
'It's really cold out here': Tubman Museum working to keep families warm
MACON, Ga. — The Tubman Museum is asking for your help in keeping the community warm. On December 15th, the museum started a winter coat drive. They asked the community to donate a new or gently used coat to benefit those without one. Executive Director, Herold Young, says they've...
'System recovering as it should': Water slowly returning to Milledgeville homes
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We've been following the water emergency in Milledgeville this week that left hundreds of folks without water. Hank Griffeth, city manager, says that since fixing smaller water line breaks on Tuesday, water is slowly returning to people's homes. The water tank that sits on Dunlap Road...
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Potential locally for light snow showers and flurries tonight
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Dec. 26, 2022) The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for the potential for light snow showers and flurries for 20 counties in Georgia tonight, including Gwinnett, Walton, Barrow, Clark, Oconee, Newton and Morgan counties in the local area. At 4:10 a.m. this morning,...
Central Georgians venture out into the cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Brrrr it is chilly out there!. A lot of folks still had to brace the cold for some last minute holiday shopping on Saturday, while others were out for other reasons. So what brought them out in the cold?. Some weren't there for holiday shopping, but...
WMAZ
'Taps still dry': Hundreds with no water in Milledgeville & Baldwin County
According to the City Manager-- Hank Griffeth-- hundreds of folks north of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive have been without water since Sunday night.
City of Milledgeville sets up water distribution center for those affected by outages
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville is setting up a water distribution center for people who are currently without water after winter weather has caused major outages throughout the city on Tuesday. They say distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at the Parham Kitchen on the grounds of...
'Worst time for this to be happening': Search for Milledgeville water main break continues
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The hunt for the big water main break in Milledgeville is still underway. City leaders focused on fixing the more minor water leaks around the city and handing out water to folks who've been without it since Sunday night. City Manager Hank Griffeth has put out...
wgxa.tv
Burst pipes cause Warner Robins restaurant to close for repairs
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins restaurant is closed for repairs after water pipes burst. Props Steak and Seafood announced on Facebook on Monday that pipes in the sprinkler system burst, flooding the restaurant. Management says that they apologize for any inconvenience and that Props hopes to return...
Vineville Christian Towers flooded due to busted pipes from cold weather
MACON, Ga. — According to Chief Shane Edwards with the Bibb County Fire Department, the Vineville Christian Towers on 2394 Vineville Avenue have flooded. A call came in at 3:45 p.m. about the towers, and at the scene they found pipes exposed on the ninth floor due to maintenance work.
WMAZ
'No call Christmas morning': Macon mother mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
Sheila Fowler says she spoke to her son every day. She knew something was wrong when he didn't call Christmas morning.
'Mama, I love you,': Macon woman mourns son's death in freezing weekend weather
MACON, Ga. — Sheila Fowler got a call she'll never forget on Christmas morning: her son, James Leon Burch Jr., was dead. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones believes Burch died from the cold this weekend, just a day after another man, John Ragin, died the same way on Cherry Street in downtown Macon.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Monroe County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
Monroe County dealing with water issues hit critically low levels after cold blast
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — People in north Monroe County are also dealing with water problems tonight. Today, the county said the situation turned into an emergency after a water system that serves neighborhoods around high falls hit critically low levels. "When we first started using the bathroom, you could...
The City of Milledgeville water department issues boil advisory for certain areas
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The City of Milledgeville’s Water Department has issued a boiled water advisory for several locations across the city after cold temperature have impacted their water system on Tuesday. The advisory is in place for all of the area of the city’s system north of MLK,...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/26/22
Two men are dead after a shooting on Christmas Eve. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says it happened at a trailer park in Warner Robins.
Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel
MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.
13WMAZ
Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Macon local newshttps://www.13wmaz.com/
Comments / 0