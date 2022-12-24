ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Many in metro Atlanta still without running water after holiday freeze

JACKSON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - – Thousands across north and central Georgia still do not have running water after the weekend freeze caused countless water main breaks. “Walked in the restaurant and they say they don’t have any water due to the water burst,” said Antoine Simpson, who was trying to eat dinner with his family in Jackson. “So, right now you look around there are a lot of places closed, so we just don’t have nothing to eat,” he said.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Central Georgians venture out into the cold temperatures

MACON, Ga. — Brrrr it is chilly out there!. A lot of folks still had to brace the cold for some last minute holiday shopping on Saturday, while others were out for other reasons. So what brought them out in the cold?. Some weren't there for holiday shopping, but...
MACON, GA
Burst pipes cause Warner Robins restaurant to close for repairs

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins restaurant is closed for repairs after water pipes burst. Props Steak and Seafood announced on Facebook on Monday that pipes in the sprinkler system burst, flooding the restaurant. Management says that they apologize for any inconvenience and that Props hopes to return...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Man killed in Monroe County car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
How to keep your pets safe as cold temps hit Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With cold weather hitting Central Georgia, what does that mean for your pets ahead of the holidays?. If you find an animal in distress in Macon-Bibb County, you shouldn't call Animal Control. They closed on December 23. Marcus Zellner works as a delivery driver in Macon...
MACON, GA
Macon, GA
Macon local news

