Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WJHG-TV
Wednesday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures started off chilly this morning, but warmed to near seasonal this afternoon. This morning’s temperatures started off in the 30s, but temperatures warmed into the low to mid 60s for most of this afternoon. Tonight’s temperatures will only drop into the 50s for most of NWFL. Thursday’s temperatures will be even warmer, breaking into the 70s, and temperatures will remain in the 70s for the rest of the week.
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 gets a blast from the past on this week’s Time Travel Tuesday. Video historian, Bill Hudson, took viewers on a journey through a little bit of WJHG history along with other local businesses. As always if anyone or anything looked familiar or...
WJHG-TV
Travelers see delays, cancellations at ECP airport amid nationwide flight chaos
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People at Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport in Bay County experienced cancelled flights and delays as the nation saw one of its most chaotic days at airports. As of Tuesday night, FlightAware reports nearly 20,000 flights were delayed across the U.S. and more than 5,000...
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Rowdy crowds disrupt businesses and traffic in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control. News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed...
WJHG-TV
Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway Phase 3 soon to be underway
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s nothing like heading home after a long day at work, and hitting bumper-to-bumper traffic. It’s an all too familiar feeling for those driving through Panama City Beach. Heading east or heading west, the backup on Back Beach is almost unavoidable. “That roadway...
mypanhandle.com
The cold departs and the warmth brings rain
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – We will see the area flirt with Freezing again tonight but will avoid the hard freeze. Tomorrow will also feature a warmer day and tomorrow night will not fall below freezing. The fog might return with the warmer conditions and return flow off of the water by Thursday. We will see even temps in the low 70s through the weekend. It looks like the rain event for Friday and Saturday will be more of a heavy rain threat than a severe storm threat, but there are still details to work out, so check back on that this week. The rain showers and storms should work into the area on Friday and the bulk of the moisture to depart on Saturday. Lingering showers could stick around Sat night and Sunday. This should be only a minor interruption to any New Years’ plans. If you want the cold weather to return, you will be waiting until the earliest the 5th, and possibly as far away as the 10th depending on how the pattern works out.
mypcblife.com
Bay Real Time Operations Center Anniversary
The Bay Real Time Operations Center, or BAYROC, is one year old. BAYROC is a county-wide law enforcement project established to make use of the latest technology to enhance law enforcement response to incidents and solve crimes– sometimes within hours. The same technology is also used to quickly locate missing and endangered adults and children.
WJHG-TV
Expansion of Philip Griffitts Parkway
The Lynn Haven Animal Shelter has pets available for adoption. Getting Into the Ring with the Downtown Boxing Club part three. Co-owners Chris Stamps and Felix Malespin join the NewsChannel 7 Today team live in-studio to talk about how to join the Downtown Boxing Club and more. Getting Into the...
WJHG-TV
Bay County father loses home in Christmas fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County father is asking for the help of the community after a fire leaves him displaced. Paul Fuder was celebrating Christmas at his father’s house in Marianna when he got a call from his neighbor. His Panama City home had gone up in flames. According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, the cause of the blaze was accidental.
cenlanow.com
Bay Town Trolley team helps evacuate nursing home
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — When the residents of the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home needed help evacuating, the Bay Town Trolley team came to the rescue. Bay Transit System Assistant General Manager Trey Kolmetz said he was at home when he received the call about the evacuation.
WJHG-TV
PCB Utility crews fix main water line break, boil water notice still in effect
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama City Beach’s Water Department said crews have fixed a main water line break in the Laurie Ave., Marlin Place area. The leak caused flooding on roads, in yards and driveways on Tuesday. Officials said the precautionary boil water notice...
mypanhandle.com
Rounds of rain on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – One more night for those inland to protect the plants. You don’t need to worry about pipes tonight or dripping the faucet that’s only needed with a hard freeze. Wednesday should be a nice day overall with temps finally returning to near normal for this time of year. With temps near the average for tomorrow that will put an end to our impressive 12-day streak of below avg temps. Friday will bring temps back to near 70 and with it we will see rain and storms move in for the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected at this time for Friday or Saturday. A round of heavy rain is expected Friday and possibly another round on Saturday. As we get close to the midnight hour it appears that showers will still be lingering around the area. I think that the majority of the rain will be gone but I would plan on having indoor plans just incase for the holiday. Next week will also feature the threat of heavy rain in the middle of the week as of now severe storms are not out of the question but the setup for now looks like we wouldn’t have to deal with anything severe. Make sure to check back on the forecast in the next few days as we fine-tune details as to how much rain will fall and time out the rain’s arrival and departure.
WJHG-TV
Panama City cardiologist warns public about heart attacks during holidays
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s a troubling health trend that doesn’t come to mind for many during the holiday season. The American Heart Association reports more heart attacks occur between Christmas and New Year’s than any other time of year. “People tend to get out of...
WJHG-TV
Arnold to Host The Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Arnold to Host The Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic. This the 18th year of the classic that will see the likes of 32 teams that span across multiple states. Arnold, Bay, Blountstown and Chipley the four teams area that will be competing over...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Officials give update on pipe bursts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over the holiday weekend, Bay County Officials noticed a higher water usage in both the city and county sides. What officials found was residents running their water overnight in an effort to prevent pipes from freezing due to this weekends frigid temperatures. Running the water...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a workout partner in the new year, Titus is your guy,. This friendly giant accompanied Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter to the studio in search of a loving home. Turner explained the adoption process and encouraged viewers to come...
WJHG-TV
Shoppers pack Pier Park for Christmas returns, holiday sales
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The day after Christmas sales have begun and shoppers are trying to get more bang for their buck. “My mom taught me a long time ago the best day to go shopping is the day after Christmas,” said Anthony Maguire, a local shopper.
WJHG-TV
Bay County lacks a recycling program
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We all know the saying “reduce, reuse, recycle”, however, that can be difficult for Bay County residents because of the lack of a traditional recycling program. Nearly 800 tons of trash are dumped at Bay County’s Steelfield Landfill each day. The landfill manager,...
WJHG-TV
Law enforcement reminds public to drive sober
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season comes with celebrations. With celebrations, typically comes alcohol. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are reminding the public to be smart on the roads, especially during this time of year. “We want people to be safe, make it where they’re going safe, and not...
WJHG-TV
Main water line break floods roads in PCB neighborhood, boil water notice issued
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crews are working to fix a break on a water main in the Laurie Ave. and Marlin Place area in Panama City Beach. In a news release, city officials said they have issued a precautionary boil water notice for those living at Villas at Suncrest Residents. City officials said water service is expected to be restored by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Residents say the break caused flooding in the roads, driveways and yards in the area.
Comments / 0