DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re not done with the cold weather just yet, but the the worst of the brutal, cold air has officially moved out. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s area-wide, but we won’t go too far into them. Most folks will bottom out between 27 and 30 degrees under mostly clear skies.

