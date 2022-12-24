Read full article on original website
Time to shift gears and turn on the heat!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re not done with the cold weather just yet, but the the worst of the brutal, cold air has officially moved out. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s area-wide, but we won’t go too far into them. Most folks will bottom out between 27 and 30 degrees under mostly clear skies.
Enterprise water works employees burn the midnight oil to repair busted pipes caused by sub-freezing weather
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND WAS A VERY “BUSY” TIME FOR ENTERPRISE WATER WORKS PERSONNEL. REPAIRING AND REPLACING “BUSTED PIPES” DUE TO THE “SUB-FREEZING” TEMPS. THIS MORNING, ENTERPRISE WATER WORKS SUPERINTENDENT, ALAN MAHAN, AND HIS EMPLOYEES WORKED. TO DETERMINE THE ORIGIN OF A...
Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires
(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
Community shows strong support for a family who lost their home to a fire
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For 87-year-old Franklin Knight and his oldest daughter Julie who takes care of him, the holiday weekend was difficult to celebrate as a fire on Christmas eve destroyed the home that they lived in for over 55 years. “Really a shock and at some point...
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
Family displaced after a house fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —Numerous first responders were called to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Andrew Street in Dothan. When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Smoke was seen billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish hot...
House fire in rural Houston County
GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
Local business owner elected to Alabama Retail Association’s board of Directors
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—Chad Wester, the co-owner of a downtown Enterprise staple Boll Weevil Soap Co., has been elected to the Alabama Retail Association’s board of Directors. Wester and his wife Kendra have been running Boll Weevil Soap Co. full-time since 2019. That same year, the natural soap and...
BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
Woman claims racism and lies got her fired from City of Dothan during food scandal
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A motion has been filed in the Houston County courts requesting a City of Dothan employee at the heart of the Dothan food scandal be reinstated to her former position after she claims she was treated unfairly. Stephanie Wingfield was fired from her position as Director...
Alabama man killed in saw mill accident just days before Christmas
An Alabama lumber company worker was killed in an accident Wednesday, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported that Evan Kilpatrick, 20, of Troy, Alabama, was killed after being injured as he worked on a piece of machinery on Wednesday. The incident happened at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. Exactly...
Dothan couple facing multiple drug charges, chemical endangerment of children, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan couple was arrested after police say they found a multitude of drugs, an illegally owned gun, and children in a home. According to Dothan Police, the DPD Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 Block of Valley Forge Road. When police entered the home, officers found Latoya Jasmine Brown, 34, and Harry Rashod Wright, 30, with three children.
Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville Police Chief...
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic tips-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 16 basketball teams here in the Wiregrass are going to have a busy week as they’re competing in the 16th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Every team wants to win and the further a school advances in the tournament, the more money will be headed back to that high school.
Alabama woman killed in Tuesday morning crash with utility pole, tree
An Alabama teenager was killed Tuesday morning when the car in which she was a passenger struck a utility pole, then a tree. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and claimed the life of a Dothan, Alabama, woman. Carmen Alexus Shiver, 19, was fatally injured when the...
January is human trafficking awareness month
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The U.S. Department of State estimates that anywhere from 600-to-800- thousand people each year are trafficked across international borders. The far majority are women and children. At Enterprise City Hall, Mayor William Cooper surrounded by law enforcement and Councilman Scotty Johnson signed a proclamation declaring January as...
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
Man arrested after attacking Midland City Officer and fleeing, MCPD
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)—A Midland City man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he attacked an officer, barricaded himself in a home, and ran into the woods. According to Midland City Chief of Police Jimmy Singleton, officers responded to a call asking for a police escort to retrieve items from a home.
Inmate found dead in Holmes Co. Jail
HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy...
