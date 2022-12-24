ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

wdhn.com

Time to shift gears and turn on the heat!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re not done with the cold weather just yet, but the the worst of the brutal, cold air has officially moved out. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 20s area-wide, but we won’t go too far into them. Most folks will bottom out between 27 and 30 degrees under mostly clear skies.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Local EMA directors discuss contributing factors to recent fires

(WDHN) — Due to the unusually cold temperatures that have been in the forecast for the past week, local fire departments and emergency management agencies have been working overtime to battle the uptick in structure fires. “At least half a dozen and that’s quite a bit because it takes...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Family displaced after a house fire in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) —Numerous first responders were called to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Andrew Street in Dothan. When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Smoke was seen billowing out of the home as firefighters worked to extinguish hot...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

House fire in rural Houston County

GORDON, Ala (WDHN)— The cause of a house fire at 68 Willoughby Road is currently under investigation but Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah says the fire could be electrical. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. Several emergency response units were on the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
DOTHAN, AL
luvernejournal.com

BREAKING NEWS: Highland Home child missing

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for a missing Highland Home teenager. Avaughn Ahmad Brown, 15, left the area of Wilson Road in Highland Home Monday and has not returned. Brown, a 5-foot-7, 120-pound Black male, was last seen wearing a black...
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan couple facing multiple drug charges, chemical endangerment of children, DPD

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan couple was arrested after police say they found a multitude of drugs, an illegally owned gun, and children in a home. According to Dothan Police, the DPD Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1200 Block of Valley Forge Road. When police entered the home, officers found Latoya Jasmine Brown, 34, and Harry Rashod Wright, 30, with three children.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Daleville city council approves alcohol ordinance

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—Over the last year-and-a-half, Daleville police have dealt with a marked increase in late-night alcohol-related incidents. Last night, the city council there approved an ordinance calling for the last call of alcohol at. two in the morning. Over the last year and a half, Daleville Police Chief...
DALEVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic tips-off

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 16 basketball teams here in the Wiregrass are going to have a busy week as they’re competing in the 16th annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic. Every team wants to win and the further a school advances in the tournament, the more money will be headed back to that high school.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

January is human trafficking awareness month

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—The U.S. Department of State estimates that anywhere from 600-to-800- thousand people each year are trafficked across international borders. The far majority are women and children. At Enterprise City Hall, Mayor William Cooper surrounded by law enforcement and Councilman Scotty Johnson signed a proclamation declaring January as...
wdhn.com

Man arrested after attacking Midland City Officer and fleeing, MCPD

MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN)—A Midland City man was arrested Monday afternoon after police say he attacked an officer, barricaded himself in a home, and ran into the woods. According to Midland City Chief of Police Jimmy Singleton, officers responded to a call asking for a police escort to retrieve items from a home.
MIDLAND CITY, AL
wdhn.com

Inmate found dead in Holmes Co. Jail

HOLMES COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Tennessee man who led authorities on a 50-mile chase through Florida was found dead in his cell in the Holmes County Jail, per the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. According to the HCSO, during a routine security check in the jail, a correctional deputy...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

