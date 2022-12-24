Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Green Goddess Dressing with Roosters
Frankie from Roosters stops by Studio 10 to make Green Goddess dressing. It’s an herby, garlicky, creamy dressing that can also be a great veggie dip for a crudité platter. Roosters is located at 211 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile. To learn more about Roosters, you can visit their...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘I stayed calm and tried not to panic’; shopper recalls shooting at Walmart on the Beltline
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One man’s trip to Walmart took a frightening turn when shots rang out Tuesday evening. As FOX10 News first reported, two people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire between two groups of individuals at the Walmart on Beltline Highway. Matthew Flint, a local shopper,...
WALA-TV FOX10
A pleasant afternoon ahead
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Temperatures continue to warm up quickly. Highs will be in the low 60s in the afternoon. It will be cloudy, but any significant rain is unlikely, although there may be some very light drizzles in spots. Thursday we will...
WALA-TV FOX10
Taste of Fairhope Food Tour
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Taste of Fairhope Food Tour talks about the tours and what they include. Tours are every Friday and Saturday at 2 P.M. Private tours may be requested throughout the week. Taste of Fairhope Food Tour. Sign up to join a tour on the website. They say it...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fourth morning in row in low 20s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, folks. This is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Another frigid start for us this Monday morning, but it will be the last morning of a widespread hard freeze for a while. As the morning goes along the sun will gradually warm things up, and by the afternoon highs will top out in the low 50s.
New Year’s Eve celebrations in south Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 2022 is quickly coming to an end, meaning it’s time to ring in 2023. Many attractions and businesses will be hosting New Year’s Eve parties Saturday night to celebrate the end of 2022. Event Location Time City Sparks and Sounds OWA Parks & Resort 5 p.m. Foley, Ala. Reelin’ in the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Healthy Living with USA Health: New Year’s Eve fireworks safety
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s almost time to change the calendar from 2022 to 2023. Many people like to enjoy fireworks as part of their New Year’s Eve celebrations. Dr. Caleb Butts is a trauma and burn surgeon at USA Health University Hospital. He joined us on Studio10 to talk about fireworks safety.
utv44.com
Anonymous NBC 15 viewers donate $30,000 for Home of Grace roof repairs
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Home of Grace is more than just a roof over their heads. The women who come here crave a new and spiritual path in their lives. It's a walk-in faith that begins here. But, that roof over their heads? It's still a basic need,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Country music artist Levon Gray to perform at Moon Pie Over Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Country music singer and Mobile native Levon Gray returns to the Port City for Moon Pie Over Mobile. He talks about his new music and how he plans to ring in the new year. Levon Gray on instagram @iamlevongray. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Local Kwanzaa celebration
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You’re invited to come celebrate Kwanzaa at a local celebration. The Mobile Public Library is hosting “Kwanzaa: A celebration of community, culture and history with special guest, Makinde Gbolahan’ today (Tuesday, December 27)!. This family friendly event will be held from 1-3pm at...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say
Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fun on the Set: Part One
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a fun 2022 for Studio10. Also, a year of growth as we expanded from one to two hours in September. That means... twice the show to have twice the amount of fun on the set!. As part of our year in review, here’s...
Shooting inside I-65 Walmart, 2 hurt: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed two people were shot inside Walmart off I-65 Tuesday night at around 8:30 p.m.. WKRG News 5 spoke with Prine, who said two groups of people got into an altercation at the self checkout line. Prine said the two groups started shooting at each other. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
A shooting at the Walmart on the Beltline leaves two injured
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A shooting occurred at the Walmart on the Beltline Tuesday night and left two injured, according to police. Police Chief Paul Prine confirmed at around 8:30 p.m. that two groups of individuals were involved in an altercation and exchanged gunfire at the self-checkout lines. Prine said...
What will be open, closed on Jan. 2 in Mobile?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and say hello to 2023. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, the federal holiday will be observed on Monday, Jan. 2. All federal offices will be closed, but many businesses will be open. Here is a list of what you can […]
ECFR responds to 3 separate residential structure fires over Christmas weekend
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the Christmas holiday weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to three different residential structure fires. On Friday, Dec. 23, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 4200 block of Still Road at 4:56 p.m. Upon arrival, ECFR said a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. […]
Spunky puppy ‘Grace’ is up for adoption at Mobile SPCA
Our Pet of the Week is a 12-week-old Shih Tzu/Terrier mix named Grace.
WALA-TV FOX10
A look at the future of medicine
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Rakhshanda L. Rahman, Medical Director at UMC Cancer Center is on the cutting edge of some of these new medical techniques and discusses what patients need to know today along with a peek into the future. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe...
