MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A day ago it was noted in this space that West Virginia's 2023 football team seems to be built far more to feature a running game than a passing game, mostly because it has so much depth at running back behind a solid, experienced offensive line than it has at wide receiver while being thrown to by a pair of inexperienced quarterbacks.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO