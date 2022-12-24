Read full article on original website
Rodney Gallagher should help improve WVU's passing game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A day ago it was noted in this space that West Virginia's 2023 football team seems to be built far more to feature a running game than a passing game, mostly because it has so much depth at running back behind a solid, experienced offensive line than it has at wide receiver while being thrown to by a pair of inexperienced quarterbacks.
WVU finds a transfer tight end with experience, pass-catch ability
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As West Virginia looks to rebuild its football roster for 2023, it is scouring the transfer portal for some immediate help. The first two commitments the Mountaineers gained from the portal were cornerback Montre Miller and receiver Ja’Shaun Poke, both from Kent State.
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Madisen Smith 12/28/22
West Virginia guard Madisen Smith highlights the defense WVU played over the holiday break and hopes to continue that as the Mountaineers host Top 20 Oklahoma on Saturday at the Coliseum. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Womens Basketball Dawn Plitzuweit 12/28/22
West Virginia womens basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit outlines Oklahoma's transition rate and speed of play, against which her team will match its sparkling defensive assist to turnover ratio when the two teams open Big 12 play on Saturday at the Coliseum. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!
Ed Carpenter 2.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Ed Carpenter is a well known local artist who works with wood as a…
Monongalia County, West Virginia, Commission talks 2022 accomplishments
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It was a busy and productive 2022 for the Monongalia County Commission. Commissioners read the 2022 year end report, a three page document listing the commission's highlights, approved supplemental funding, ongoing initiatives and other notable items.
A look at all that transpired for the Mountaineers in 2022
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The year 2022 will go down in history as a significant one in West Virginia athletics, even if both the football and men's basketball teams finished with sub-.500 records and without postseason play and the women's basketball team also failed to play in the postseason while losing its all-time winningest coach, Mike Carey, to retirement.
WVU men's hoops moves into Top 25s
After a 10-2 start to the 2022-23 season, West Virginia's mens' basketball team has earned a No. 24 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll. Fellow Big 12 members Kansas (4), Texas (6), Baylor (12) and TCU (18) are also in the Top 25. The two teams WVU lost to,...
Salem (West Virginia) Police Department seeks jurisdiction over section of U.S. 50 from county commission
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Representatives of the Salem Police Department on Wednesday revived efforts to gain authority from the Harrison County Commission for the department to police a 4-mile section of U.S. 50 outside the city’s borders. During a regular meeting of the County Commission, Salem Police...
Phyllis Jean Meadows
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Phyllis Jean Meadows, age 83, of Buckhannon, died Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Barbour County. She was born in Mason County on February 22, 1939, a daughter of the late Robert Leroy “Roy” and Ivy Leota Denny Thomas.
Shirley Nickerson
KINGWOOD — Shirley Kay (Nestor) Nickerson, age 76, of Kingwood, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Preston Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. She was born in Kingwood on Aug. 23, 1946, a daughter of the late Claudius Leslie Nestor and Catherine Ruth (Bohon) Nestor.
Corey McElroy
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — Corey Douglas McElroy, 31, of Friendsville, Md. passed away from this life on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. He was born on July 13, 1991, at Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood.
Now hiring: Monongalia County Prosecutor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The Monongalia County Commission is taking applications for the person to be named county prosecutor. Prosecutor Perri DeChristopher was appointed to the county’s Circuit Court by Gov. Jim Justice on Dec. 20. She will replace Judge Phillip Gaujot, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Mary Carolyn Tighe
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Carolyn Tighe, age 79, a resident of Philippi, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. Mary was born April 25, 1943, in Weirton, to the late Robert Young Chapline and Mary Virginia (Kelch) Chapline. She spent her childhood in...
GCCAC main office flooded on Christmas Eve
OAKLAND — A water line at the Garrett County Community Action Committee Inc. (GCCAC) main office broke late Christmas Eve, causing major flooding to parts of the building at 104 East Center Street in Oakland. GCCAC offices at the Center Street building will be closed to the public through...
