weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Rain will increase the risk of rock and mudslides. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Another round of rain is expected to bring an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain to low elevation locations with total amounts approaching 6 inches at higher elevations. Already saturated soils will increase the risk of flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Surf Warning issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 14:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beaches and coastlines will become hazardous due to very large and life-threatening surf conditions. Stay off of beaches, rocks, jetties,piers, and other waterside infrastructure. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously large breaking waves of 25 to 34 feet. * WHERE...The coastlines and beaches of Curry, Coos, and Douglas counties, especially south-facing beaches and ports. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Extremely large breaking waves will create very hazardous conditions along beaches and area shorelines. Waves will inundate beaches and surge into normally dry areas. Infrastructure damage and significant beach erosion can be expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The peak surf heights occur late this morning through this afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
