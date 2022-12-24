Read full article on original website
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Three Immediate Impact Transfers For LSU Football
LSU signed a number of immediate impact transfers this month, but a few names certainly stand out from the rest. The Tigers lost a few players to the 2023 NFL Draft and transfer portal, but recruiting has been a strong spot for this program, making their ability to reload at certain positions happen virtually overnight.
Yardbarker
Former Cleveland Browns Quarterback Heading to the College Football Coaching Ranks
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Charlie Frye is making a move to the college football coaching ranks. According to a report, Frye is heading to be the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic University. Frye will be joining Tom Herman's staff. Frye was with the Browns from 2005-07 after being a third-round...
Alabama Football Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On NOLA Food
Although Alabama missed the College Football Playoff, the team can find a silver lining when traveling to New Orleans instead. The Caesars Superdome hosts the Sugar Bowl between the Crimson Tide and Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday afternoon. When asked about the visit, per WGNO's Ed Daniels (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale expressed excitement to test out some of the city's culinary delights.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Left Speechless By Eli Manning's Rap Song
Lil Wayne was left speechless by Eli Manning’s rap song, and had the chance to lend his critique to the former New York Giants quarterback’s mic skills. Weezy appeared as a special guest on ESPN’s Manningcast broadcast of his beloved Green Bay Packers’ regular season game against the Los Angeles Rams alongside Eli and Peyton Manning on Monday night (December 19).
Texans would have Nos. 1 and 11 overall in 2023 NFL draft
The Houston Texans are precipitously close to having two picks within the top-10 of the 2023 NFL draft. According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, the Texans would have the No. 1 overall pick and the No. 11 overall pick if the draft were held based on the results of the 2022 season through Week 16.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers
According to Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, DE Jadeveon Clowney is still in concussion protocol. (Mary Kay Cabot) Browns RT Jack Conklin expects his surgically repaired patellar tendon to be better next year and will be able to strengthen it instead of rehabbing it. (Scott Petrak) Stefanski on signing Conklin to...
Saints could be a cautionary tale as the Browns cash in their chips for contention around Deshaun Watson
CLEVELAND – Both teams were fighting fatigue and frost bite with a losing record. Only one was burying its bank account in the process. The bill is coming due for the Saints, who beat the Browns 17-10 on Sunday but spent their salary cap space like a child with their parents’ credit card for most of the last decade. New Orleans has circumvented the cap for six straight seasons by repeatedly converting player salaries into bonuses that don’t count against the cap but do add dead money to the end of a player’s contract.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17
Week 16 in the NFL had more of a playoff feel to it throughout the league as the playoff picture is starting to come into final focus with the end of the 2022 regular season fast approaching. The winter wonderland around Christmas is a chilling reminder the new year is...
Jim Leonhard a Possibility as Next Cleveland Browns Defensive Coordinator?
Cleveland Browns could soon be looking for a new defensive coordinator, perhaps it's former Browns player Jim Leonhard
NFL World Reacts To Jets' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback in Week 17. According to multiple reports, doctors have cleared Mike White for contact and he's expected to start next Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. White had to miss this past week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he couldn't...
Yardbarker
Commanders Decide on Starting Quarterback Against Browns
Washington Commanders have decided on the quarterback they're going forward within week 17. Carson Wentz is set to take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Sunday, according to a report. Wentz played in week 16 after not playing since week six. On the season, Wentz has made six starts....
Texans NFL Draft: Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young Leads Dynamic Duo in First-Round Mock
The Houston Texans are missing a lot of pieces to become competitive in today's NFL landscape. According to some of the top experts around the league, teams today need five things to build a contender: Passer, pass protector, playmaker, pass rusher, and pass defender. Not necessarily in that order, but...
Report: Multiple Names to Watch for Browns Defensive Coordinator job
According to a report, a few names are to watch for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator job if it were to happen. Jim Leonard and Karl Scott among the names to watch.
Way Too Early Look At LSU's 2024 Recruiting Class
Brian Kelly and LSU have done wonders with their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to develop relationships in the 2024 cycle while building for the future has also been a major point of emphasis. Currently sitting with the No. 1 2024 class, it’s clear this program is looking to make...
