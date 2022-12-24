Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.

