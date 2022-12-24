Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eastcountymagazine.org
SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP
December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
NBC San Diego
Orphaned Bear Cub Rescue Gaining Strength at Ramona Wildlife Center
Two weeks after an orphaned black bear cub was rescued and transferred to the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center, the animal is gaining strength and appears to be in good health, officials said Wednesday. The 7-month-old cub was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in...
San Diego weekly Reader
Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever
Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
Chula Vista woman documents mother's dementia experience
For Chula Vista resident Brigette Simms, the bond between her and her mother was immeasurable. She lived with her mom under the same roof for the past 28 years.
Locals Month: Free admission on Old Town Trolley Tours
San Diegans looking to experience historic Old Town on a trolley can soon do so for free during the new year.
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Investigates Finds 1 in 3 San Diegans Spend Half Their Income on Housing
For years, financial experts have advised Americans not to spend more than 30% of their gross income on housing. Anything more than that will impact your ability to save money, prepare for unexpected financial hardships or even afford the things that make life more enjoyable. New data from the federal...
KPBS
Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county
Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
Hundreds of San Diego seniors given free Christmas meal
On a day many places are closed, the doors at the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center in downtown San Diego are wide open.
10 Best Casinos & Casino Hotels in San Diego County
Whether you and Lady Luck are already besties or you hope to be, San Diego has the perfect resort casino to scratch your gaming itch in style. From the luckiest casino to the best casino resort pool, it’s on this list. These casinos and casino hotels made my list...
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: OUR NATIONAL BIRD
December 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – Scott Lagace snapped these photographs of a Bald Eagle, our national bird, over the holiday weekend at Lake Jennings in Lakeside. Though no longer federally endangered, Bald Eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act as well as the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They remain rare in San Diego County, however, where there are only a handful of nesting pairs, making such a sighting a special thrill.
Compost bins rolling out in January within City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — You may be wondering where your green trash bin is if you live in the City of San Diego. City residents were supposed to start composting this past summer, but the rollout has been delayed. San Diegans can now expect to start recycling food and yard...
KPBS
San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations continue to rise
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County stands at 434 on Sunday, an increase of nine patients over the previous day's total, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 41 were being treated in intensive care, down two...
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
San Diego weekly Reader
Shorebird-watching Gets Good, Grey Whale Migration Season Begins
Shorebird-Watching enters its most agreeable season this month and next, with migrant and resident birds sharing common winter grounds. Egrets, herons, terns, and a variety of other species provide endless entertainment as they go about the business of fishing and feeding in San Diego County’s coastal wetlands. Publicly accessible wetlands include the following (listed north to south): San Luis Rey River mouth, Buena Vista Lagoon, Agua Hedionda Lagoon, Batiquitos Lagoon, San Elijo Lagoon, San Dieguito Lagoon, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon, San Diego River flood channel (south of Sea World Drive), Sweetwater River marsh, southwest San Diego Bay, and Tijuana River Estuary. Many of the same birds can also be seen on the shores of inland reservoirs such as Lake Murray and Lake Miramar.
thevistapress.com
Escondido 2nd Saturday Art Walk
Escondido, CA – On the 2nd Saturday of each month we celebrate our vibrant Arts and Culture in Escondido. A fantastic collection of unique events and venues that may include pop up art shows, Off the Cuff Improv in Heritage Garden, new opening exhibits and receptions at the eclectic art galleries of Escondido’s historic downtown as well as diverse and interactive experiences in arts, theater, music, museums, historical and educational fun all around the area…. and all through the day.
San Diego weekly Reader
San Diego’s architects finally understanding an ancient material
Two factors helped bring the artistic use of stucco to a halt: modernism, with its emphasis on simple, unbroken planes, and the invention of the stucco “gun,” a machine process for blowing stucco onto walls. (December 1, 1994) Are San Diego courtyard solutions too good to be true?
San Diego artist gives historic building a sizzling splash of color
SAN DIEGO — A well-known San Diego artist painted her first rainbow at the age of two and never looked back. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Bankers Hill where the Casa Blanca building is getting a colorful makeover. When the historic apartment complex needed a splash of...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans! Enjoy Free Admission to Old Town Trolley Tours, Whaley House and Ghost and Gravestones Tour in January
Calling all locals! Ever wanted to sightsee San Diego as a tourist? Or take a ghost & gravestones tour, or even go inside the Whaley House? Well, now you can for free in January. Starting January 2, residents with a valid ID can enjoy a free Old Town Trolley Tour,...
San Diego news anchor, Marcella Lee, left abandoned by Southwest Airlines
SAN DIEGO — Travelers from far and wide ticketed for their holiday destinations with Southwest Airlines were left without a plane to board - including CBS 8 San Diego's very own anchor, Marcella Lee. Marcella Lee and her family set off for San Diego International Airport Monday, December 26,...
CBS News
Northern California residents struggle to get flights back home from San Diego
CBS13's Laura Haefeli got stuck in San Diego this afternoon after her Southwest flight was canceled. She was forced to road trip from Sacramento to San Diego. She was one of many thousand fliers who, since Wednesday, have seen their flights canceled.
Comments / 5