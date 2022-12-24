ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

eastcountymagazine.org

SAN DIEGO HUMANE SOCIETY NEEDS COMMUNITY'S HELP

December 27, 2022 (San Diego -- This holiday season, San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is facing unprecedented challenges in housing animals who need help and is turning to the community to assist in creating much-needed space in their shelters. On top of being at- or over capacity at its locations...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Orphaned Bear Cub Rescue Gaining Strength at Ramona Wildlife Center

Two weeks after an orphaned black bear cub was rescued and transferred to the San Diego Humane Society's Ramona Wildlife Center, the animal is gaining strength and appears to be in good health, officials said Wednesday. The 7-month-old cub was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife in...
RAMONA, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Amazon deliverer drives off with Encinitas golden retriever

Denise Reppenhagen was on a waiting list for a golden retriever puppy in early 2021. She saw ultrasounds of the puppies, and then she saw pics of the newborn puppies, and every two weeks she saw new pictures. Reppenhagen picked Finn out of the litter and took him home as soon as she could, at eight weeks after paying $4000. “So I was involved with Finn since he was in utero,” she testified later, in court, after her dog went missing.
ENCINITAS, CA
KPBS

Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county

Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: OUR NATIONAL BIRD

December 26, 2022 (Lakeside) – Scott Lagace snapped these photographs of a Bald Eagle, our national bird, over the holiday weekend at Lake Jennings in Lakeside. Though no longer federally endangered, Bald Eagles are still protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act as well as the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. They remain rare in San Diego County, however, where there are only a handful of nesting pairs, making such a sighting a special thrill.
LAKESIDE, CA
KPBS

San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations continue to rise

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County stands at 434 on Sunday, an increase of nine patients over the previous day's total, according to the latest state data. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 41 were being treated in intensive care, down two...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Shorebird-watching Gets Good, Grey Whale Migration Season Begins

Shorebird-Watching enters its most agreeable season this month and next, with migrant and resident birds sharing common winter grounds. Egrets, herons, terns, and a variety of other species provide endless entertainment as they go about the business of fishing and feeding in San Diego County’s coastal wetlands. Publicly accessible wetlands include the following (listed north to south): San Luis Rey River mouth, Buena Vista Lagoon, Agua Hedionda Lagoon, Batiquitos Lagoon, San Elijo Lagoon, San Dieguito Lagoon, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon, San Diego River flood channel (south of Sea World Drive), Sweetwater River marsh, southwest San Diego Bay, and Tijuana River Estuary. Many of the same birds can also be seen on the shores of inland reservoirs such as Lake Murray and Lake Miramar.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

Escondido 2nd Saturday Art Walk

Escondido, CA – On the 2nd Saturday of each month we celebrate our vibrant Arts and Culture in Escondido. A fantastic collection of unique events and venues that may include pop up art shows, Off the Cuff Improv in Heritage Garden, new opening exhibits and receptions at the eclectic art galleries of Escondido’s historic downtown as well as diverse and interactive experiences in arts, theater, music, museums, historical and educational fun all around the area…. and all through the day.
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego’s architects finally understanding an ancient material

Two factors helped bring the artistic use of stucco to a halt: modernism, with its emphasis on simple, unbroken planes, and the invention of the stucco “gun,” a machine process for blowing stucco onto walls. (December 1, 1994) Are San Diego courtyard solutions too good to be true?
SAN DIEGO, CA

