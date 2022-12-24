ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Associated Press

Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Golden State Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. Ty Jerome hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:18 to play after his own steal, then made a key rebound to help set up Donte DiVincenzo’s 3 the next time down as Golden State got another big performance from the backups. DiVincenzo scored 19 points and Jerome 17 with the Warriors completing a back-to-back minus starters Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. Poole tied it at 94 on a 3 with 11:03 left. Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and had seven 3-pointers and a season-best 16 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson’s 3 with 1:37 left made it a one-point game before Poole delivered moments later.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Daily Reflector

Gene Lyons: Game clock has run down for Beard

In my experience, it’s a rare man who wakes up at age 49 and starts beating up women. Chances are, then, that this wasn’t University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard’s first rodeo. It’s just that nobody’s ever called the cops before. Or if they did, the cops quietly tiptoed away. Men who hit women tend to be multiple offenders. Especially men who throttle and bite them, as Beard is...
AUSTIN, TX

