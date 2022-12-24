Read full article on original website
Morgan Kane.
2d ago
Well that’s not surprising since 80% of population lives in Honolulu. Stupid article trying to make something out of nothing. Common sense
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City and County of Honolulu schedule for New Year’s
County officials on Oahu and Hawai’i islands have released their holiday closures for Sunday and Monday, Jan. 1-2 in observance of the New Year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday. Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights. HPD said there are...
Hawaiʻi Life Flight search extended by proclamation
On Thursday, Dec. 15, a Hawai'i Life Flight went missing between Maui and Hawai'i Island taking a crew of three with it.
Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: COVID booster shots for young children
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children as young as six months old can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. Dr. Monica Singer is a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and is also part of the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program. She explains the why keiki six months to five years old should get this new booster.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Green: Emergency rules still needed to tackle fallout from medical air transport plane crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green extended an air ambulance emergency proclamation for 10 days due to the continued fallout from a medical air transport plane crash earlier this month. Hawaii Life Flight, the state’s only private air ambulance operator, placed its fleet of seven turboprop aircraft on safety stand...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion
An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
KITV.com
DLNR: Christmas tree bonfires at Ahu o Laka illegal and disrespectful
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is reminding everyone it's illegal to burn your old tree or have a tree bonfire at the Ahu o Laka Sandbar in Kane'ohe Bay. DLNR has received complaints about bonfires there in the past.
New renewal rules for kūpuna licenses begins soon
The freedom that comes with driving your own vehicle is as much a part of being an American as apple pie.
hawaiinewsnow.com
4-year driver’s license coming soon for those 72 and up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting in the new year, Oahu drivers in their 70s will be able to renew their driver’s license for a longer period of time. The city announced that starting Jan. 3, Oahu residents between the ages of 72 and 79 will be able to renew their license every four years, instead of two years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Navy criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area with tests pending
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill for review, the Navy said on Tuesday. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Is your cup of Kona...
KITV.com
Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
nomadlawyer.org
Honolulu: Top Most Fascinating Places In Honolulu, Hawaii
Tourist Attractions And Places In Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is a popular vacation spot for tourists. It offers a unique culture, historic sites, and beaches. The most prominent attraction in the city is Waikiki Beach. This two-mile stretch of sand is the perfect place to swim, surf,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts. Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail. Officials said the incidents happened in November and December. Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers are losing patience with at least 30 flights canceled at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday as a winter storm continues to impact the busiest travel period of the year. And some who arrived days ago are still waiting for their bags. The...
Stranded, Lone Hawaii Hiker Rescued on Christmas Day
For Outsiders, it’s not unusual for folks to take a holiday hike and celebrate a bit of serenity on their day off before the family comes. But for this Hawaii hiker, his casual stroll on the Paumalū Gulch Trail turned into a rescue mission when he lost his bearings.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022
In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
Comments / 1