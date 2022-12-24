ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Morgan Kane.
2d ago

Well that’s not surprising since 80% of population lives in Honolulu. Stupid article trying to make something out of nothing. Common sense

hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s police chief has signed the city’s first license to carry a concealed firearm on Oahu. The Honolulu Police Department announced the significant development Wednesday. Rules for concealed carry permits were changed following a Supreme Court ruling that broadened gun rights. HPD said there are...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Sick hiker rescued on Diamond Head Crater Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The dormant volcano that is commonly known as Diamond Head is known to Native Hawaiians as Leʻahi. It is an iconic symbol of Hawai’i drawing millions of visitors each year. The Honolulu Fire Department said that they received a 911 call at 4:35 p.m. regarding a sick hiker on Diamond Head Crater […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: COVID booster shots for young children

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children as young as six months old can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. Dr. Monica Singer is a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and is also part of the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program. She explains the why keiki six months to five years old should get this new booster.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete surprise given...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

4-year driver’s license coming soon for those 72 and up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting in the new year, Oahu drivers in their 70s will be able to renew their driver’s license for a longer period of time. The city announced that starting Jan. 3, Oahu residents between the ages of 72 and 79 will be able to renew their license every four years, instead of two years.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area with tests pending

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill for review, the Navy said on Tuesday. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Morning Beat: Farmers push for tighter labeling laws to protect Kona coffee. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Is your cup of Kona...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Honolulu: Top Most Fascinating Places In Honolulu, Hawaii

Tourist Attractions And Places In Honolulu, Hawaii. Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, is a popular vacation spot for tourists. It offers a unique culture, historic sites, and beaches. The most prominent attraction in the city is Waikiki Beach. This two-mile stretch of sand is the perfect place to swim, surf,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island man allegedly stole race car, burglarized home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 24-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged in connection with burglary and car thefts. Jonah Drummondo-Rodrigues, of Puna, remains in custody on $56,000 bail. Officials said the incidents happened in November and December. Drummondo-Rodrigues is accused of stealing a Chevrolet truck, a Dodge pickup, a race...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

UH News Hawaiian Words of the Week 2022

In 2022, UH News invited ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi speakers in the UH community to share their favorite Hawaiian words. Mahalo to the students, faculty and staff members who shared words that inspired them, and we look forward to more words in the new year!
HONOLULU, HI

