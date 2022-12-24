Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
WJCL
Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend
For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
WJCL
The annual Hilton Head Island Polar Plunge is happening New Year's Day on Coligny beach
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Taking a dip into the Atlantic in January for a good cause. The annual Hilton Head Island Polar Plunge is happening on New Year's Day on Coligny beach. “Hundreds and hundreds of people do this,” Jennifer Eden, event participant, said. “And if you’re a...
wtoc.com
Savannah City Market to close at midnight in future according to owners
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The owners of City Market in downtown Savannah are planning on implementing some changes. One change would make businesses in City Market close at midnight. An owner, Rob Tulloch with Green Room Partners, spoke with WTOC and says closing at midnight will help them reach their...
eatitandlikeit.com
New Year’s Eve in Savannah
Treating yourself to cocktails, delicious foods, and fireworks is a great way to party in the New Year, and Savannah is never one to pass up a party. Eat It and Like It has put together a list of some places where you can say hello to 2023 with a full stomach and a full glass.
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
GPC outage on Westside of City impacts 1,424 Wednesday
Georgia Power Company customers on the westside of the City of Statesboro have experienced a power outage which began around 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The outage, which has 1,424 without power, was caused when a truck pulled down a power line in the Stockyard road and Williams road area of the city.
WJCL
Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day
POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
wtoc.com
2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
WJCL
Road closure alert: Northbound Abercorn Street at DeRenne Avenue closed for emergency tree removal
The city of Savannah is issuing a new traffic alert today. Northbound Abercorn Street is closed between DeRenne Avenue and Brandywine Road for an emergency tree removal. A Savannah Police Officer at the scene says a dead pine tree is severely leaning against another tree, threatening to fall directly across the entirety of Abercorn Street.
WJCL
Nine months out from the tornado, here's how repairs are looking in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — It's been nearly nine months since a powerful EF4 tornado tore through Bryan County leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Several county buildings and facilities sustained damage. Rebuilding efforts are still underway. "We've made great strides," said Bryan County Communications Manager Matthew Kent.
SFD contains fire on Savannah’s Southside
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department says that a local townhouse was damaged in a fire on Savannah’s Southside earlier today. According to officials, Savannah Fire responded to a fire at the Quail Ridge Townhouses Monday afternoon. Firefighters received the call around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. Neighbors said that they smelled something […]
WJCL
Ask Asa: Dozens attend Whippoorwill's pay-what-you-can Christmas dinner
RIDGELAND, S.C. — More than 100 people from the Jasper County, South Carolina area gathered for a pay-what-you-can — or nothing at all — Christmas dinner atWhippoorwill Farms. Whippoorwill partnered with Mother Smokin’ Good BBQ and other local businesses to offer a warm meal and meaningful celebrations...
allongeorgia.com
Most Recent Bulloch & Surrounding Counties Food Service Inspections Dec 18 – 27, 2022
Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are generally completed within 10 days of the original evaluation. These are the most current reports. Bulloch County. BLUE MILE PIZZA. 408 S MAIN ST STATESBORO, GA 30458. Phone Number: (912) 259-9772. Permit Type: Food Service.
Savannah Tribune
“We Are One” Annual Concert To Be Held
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah and the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association present…. Annual concert promoting social justice featuring The choirs of UU Savannah and Savannah State University. Huxsie Scott and Band,. Chris Williams – Spoken. Word. Unitarian Universalist. Church of Savannah. Troup Square. January 16, 2023.
live5news.com
Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties
OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
WJCL
'With the support of the city, I was able to make it happen': A new Black-owned barbershop opens up on Broughton Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. — If you are looking for a place to get your next haircut, a new barbershop on Broughton Street could help. The Gold Tribe Barbering Lounge has now opened up near PennyKix sneaker store. "Getting everything done, down to the nitty gritty and actually executing, it took...
WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound
ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
Madame Noire
Transitional Housing For Young Girls Who Survived Human Trafficking Is Coming To Georgia
Tharros Place, a shelter that provides support for survivors of human trafficking, is set to receive a massive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The nonprofit has been awarded $250,000 which will be dispersed annually over the next three years to build a 12-bed facility exclusively for young female victims of human trafficking, NPR news affiliate GPB reported.
WJCL
Man wanted by federal authorities killed in motorcycle chase in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A man wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escaping from federal prison more than six months ago was killed during a police chase Monday night in Chatham County. According to preliminary information from the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 7:18 p.m., a GSP trooper attempted...
