High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO