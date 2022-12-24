ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend

For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

New Year’s Eve in Savannah

Treating yourself to cocktails, delicious foods, and fireworks is a great way to party in the New Year, and Savannah is never one to pass up a party. Eat It and Like It has put together a list of some places where you can say hello to 2023 with a full stomach and a full glass.
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

GPC outage on Westside of City impacts 1,424 Wednesday

Georgia Power Company customers on the westside of the City of Statesboro have experienced a power outage which began around 12:30 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The outage, which has 1,424 without power, was caused when a truck pulled down a power line in the Stockyard road and Williams road area of the city.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Pooler residents now homeless after pipe bursts on Christmas Day

POOLER, Ga. — Some Pooler residents don't have a home after pipes burst in their apartment complex on Christmas day. Residents here at Parkside at the Highlands apartments told WJCL a sprinkler line burst, flooding multiple apartments and displacing residents. “Pipes must've burst, definitely on the third floor, trickled...
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

2 without a home after fire on Pineland Dr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Firefighters were called to a home on Pineland Drive Monday for a fire. Firefighters tell WTOC a fire broke out a little before 11 a.m. and it appears to have involved the chimney and the attic. Our crew at the scene saw Chatham Fire and Garden...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SFD contains fire on Savannah’s Southside

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department says that a local townhouse was damaged in a fire on Savannah’s Southside earlier today. According to officials, Savannah Fire responded to a fire at the Quail Ridge Townhouses Monday afternoon. Firefighters received the call around 3:15 p.m. on Dec. 26. Neighbors said that they smelled something […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Tribune

“We Are One” Annual Concert To Be Held

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Savannah and the MLK Jr. Observance Day Association present…. Annual concert promoting social justice featuring The choirs of UU Savannah and Savannah State University. Huxsie Scott and Band,. Chris Williams – Spoken. Word. Unitarian Universalist. Church of Savannah. Troup Square. January 16, 2023.
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Utility warns boil water notice may be issued for Beaufort, Jasper Counties

OAKATIE, S.C. (WCSC) - Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority officials say they may have to issue a boil water notice because of thousands of water leaks. The agency said it detected leaks at more than 3,000 customer locations during the long holiday weekend. The leaks have caused low water pressure in some areas of the system, spokesperson Pamela Flasch said.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WATCH: Humpback whale spotted in St. Catherines Sound

ST. CATHERINES SOUND, Ga. (WSAV) — Captured in an incredible video, a rare humpback whale sighting occurred off Georgia’s coast. The majestic humpback was spotted in St. Catherines Sound, just south of Savannah, when WSAV viewers Joel and Stephanie Osteen were out in the inlet spreading the ashes of a loved one with family. Stephanie […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Madame Noire

Transitional Housing For Young Girls Who Survived Human Trafficking Is Coming To Georgia

Tharros Place, a shelter that provides support for survivors of human trafficking, is set to receive a massive grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. The nonprofit has been awarded $250,000 which will be dispersed annually over the next three years to build a 12-bed facility exclusively for young female victims of human trafficking, NPR news affiliate GPB reported.
SAVANNAH, GA

