kiow.com
Turvold Sentenced on Theft Charges
Destiny Turvold of Emmons, MN pled guilty to “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on November 28 and 29, 2021. Turvold was sentenced to serve an additional indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years...
more1049.com
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Disturbance in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing assault and drug charges after he was arrested by a Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Deputy last week. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy witnessed a disturbance in front of a residence at 1107 Grand Avenue in Emmetsburg just before 10 p.m. last Wednesday. As a result, 25-year-old Alex Clark was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
KIMT
Plea deal reached in Austin attempted murder case
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder in Mower County takes a plea deal. Eric Lamar Starnes Jr., 26 of Austin, was arrested on December 13, 2020. Austin police say they got a report around 3:12 am of gunfire in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue NW. Investigators say there was a loud party going on when a vehicle pulled up. Court documents state Starnes fired several shots at the vehicle.
Charles City man sentenced to prison on drug and firearms charges
(Cedar Rapids) A man who sold methamphetamine, possessed firearms, and manufactured homemade explosives was sentenced last week to five years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Cody Robert Winters, from Charles City, received the prison term after a June 28, 2022 guilty plea to one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms and one count of distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
KIMT
Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
KIMT
Mason City man sentenced for meth found in the trunk of a rental car
MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with methamphetamine means probation for a Cerro Gordo County man. Daniel Virgil Kleve, 38 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth. Law enforcement says it searched a rental car Kleve was driving on March 17 and found a plastic baggie containing 5.83 grams of meth. The drug was inside Kleve’s duffel bag in the trunk of the car.
KIMT
Charles City meth dealer gets federal prison sentence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Charles City man is sent to federal prison for drugs, guns, and bombs. Cody Robert Winters, 34, pleaded guilty in June to one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of firearms and one count of distribution of five grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Federal prosecutors say Winters distributed pure methamphetamine on several occasions from the spring of 2020 through the fall of 2020. During this time, Winters allegedly taught another individual how to manufacture explosive devices. A November 2020 search of Winters’ house resulted in the seizure of firearms and explosive materials.
KEYC
Suspects arrested following Owatonna weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department arrested two suspects connected to gunshot reports earlier this week. Davein Rodgers and Diego Pena have been booked into the Steele County Detention Center on charges of intential discharging a firearm that endangered safety. A resident first called police after hearing multiple...
KIMT
Several motorists rescued in Freeborn County
FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - Freeborn County officials said several motorists had to be rescued Friday while attempting to travel in poor conditions. The recommendation Saturday morning remains to avoid any non-essential travel. "The Freeborn County Sheriff and Emergency Management Director encourage everyone to avoid all non-emergency travel in the area....
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
kiow.com
Area Emergency Management Discusses Recent Blizzard Issues
The blizzard that tore through the area for several days left several people stranded on the roads, stores and businesses closed, and questions as to why anyone was out in the weather to begin with. Roads were shut down in Kossuth County. Plows in Winnebago County parked and waited the...
Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications
Two Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure.
kiow.com
Winnebago Board to Discuss Roads and Drainage
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 8am instead of their usual 9am meeting time. The board will first hear about secondary road matters including the current state of county roads. This will include any possible repairs, projects, and plowing of snow. The supervisors will...
kiow.com
Winnebago Roads Department Reflects on Eventful Blizzard
The recent blizzard created havoc on the roadways, especially among those who defied “Shelter in Place” orders from civil authorities. The Winnebago County Road Department worked diligently to try and clear what they could, but the storm was too powerful. As soon as the conditions would allow, Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders stated his team got what they could cleared away.
KAAL-TV
Diamond Jo Worth Casino donates $25K to northern Iowa food bank
(ABC 6 News) – Boyd Gaming’s, Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood, Iowa, announced a $25,000 donation to a northern Iowa food bank. Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, located in Mason City, is a nonprofit providing emergency food for those in need, and accepted the donation earlier this month.
kiow.com
Lester Paul VerHelst
Lester Paul VerHelst, 84, of Belmond, IA, formerly of West Liberty, IA, and a Rockwell, IA, area native, died, December 14, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Public Service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, AT 11:00 AM, at the Goodell United Methodist Church, Goodell, IA. The Rev. deb Devine will be officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial will be held in the spring at the Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell. The service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page. Just LIKE the page to view. Memorials may directed in Lester’s name to the family or the Goodell United Methodist Church. January 14th will be the make-up date if the weather becomes inclimate.
KEYC
Local Mankato company provides free gas for drivers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, some lucky drivers were surprised with free gas from a local business. Earlier today the Sorensen’s Mankato Movers crew battled the winds and severe weather to give back to the community they serve. With the help of other businesses they were able to give 170 cars $20 dollars to fill up their tank, along with other gift cards.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County shelters 70 people, 7 pets from winter storm
(ABC 6 News) – A dangerous winter storm brought whiteout conditions across Southeast Minnesota last week, postponing holiday travel for many. Some travelers instead found themselves in emergency shelters with nowhere else to go after being rescued. 70 people, five dogs and two cats stayed at the Freeborn County...
