Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
nodawaynews.com
Downtown Maryville achieves Main Street affiliate tier status
Downtown Maryville, the local Main Street program for Maryville, has achieved the affiliate tier following a program assessment by Missouri Main Street Connection (MMSC). To reach the affiliate tier status, a community must meet or exceed the Main Street criteria covering various aspects of revitalization work that help create a sustainable, community-driven Main Street program. The Main Street criteria is utilized across the country to recognize Main Street programs and their work.
nodawaynews.com
Maryville Middle School hires new principal
At the Maryville School District’s Board of Education meeting December 19, Kate Lydon was reassigned to the role of principal at Maryville Middle School, effective to begin the 2023-2024 school year. A committee consisting of the superintendent and other school district leaders interviewed finalists from a larger group of...
nodawaynews.com
Tourism Committee recommends Zech for board
The Maryville Tourism Committee, at the December 14 meeting, voted to recommend Mike Zech, Maryville, to the open position on the board. The Maryville City Council will take up the recommendation at the next city council meeting in January. Also, Greg Hansen, Northwest Missouri State University assistant vice president of student affairs, and Josh McKim, NCED director, agreed to be reappointed to their positions. They will also be confirmed by the city council.
nodawaynews.com
Health Board meets twice to review financials
The Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees at the December 8 meeting reviewed the financial report for the January through November 2022 fiscal year, then at the December 15 meeting, the 2023 budget was approved. The 2023 budget is based on the 2022 income and expenses. Administrator Tom Patterson...
northwestmoinfo.com
Multiple Vehicle Involved in Crash on I-29
A St Joseph driver was injured following a three-vehicle accident on I-29 in Buchanan County around noon Saturday. The Highway Patrol’s report says 3 vehicles were heading northbound on I-29. 51-year-old Wendy Teague of St Joseph was following a vehicle too closely and attempted to avoid a collision, but hit the back of a vehicle driving by 19-year-old Caveon Weston of St Joseph. Weston’s vehicle then struck the back of a third vehicle being operated by 27 year old Spencer Jones of Savannah. The vehicles operated by Teague and Weston were totaled from the accident. Jones’ vehicle had minor damage.
nodawaynews.com
County’s drop box readied for tax payments
Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins reminds taxpayers the drop box located at the Administration Center’s front door can accept tax payments. She noted payments will be processed each morning and several times throughout the day. Receipts will be mailed as soon as they are processed. The county also...
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Charged in Holt County Bank Robbery
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Formal charges have been filed in Holt County in reference to a bank robbery the Holt County Sheriff’s Office says took place on Wednesday. A press release from the Sheriff’s Office reports officers were called to a robbery at the Citizens Bank and Trust on Wednesday around 1:45 pm.
kttn.com
Two injured, including 10-year-old boy, in crash on I-35
Two Iowa residents were hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on Interstate 35 near Cameron. Thirty-nine-year-old Kristen Myers of Ames, Iowa was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries and a ten-year-old boy from Ames was taken to the hospital in Cameron with minor injuries. Both occupants were passengers in an SUV driven by 41-year-old Michael Myers of Ames Iowa. He was not reported hurt.
News Channel Nebraska
Ice blamed for fatal accident in Missouri
MAITLAND - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident fatality in Holt County on Dec. 19. An accident report says a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Route C near Maitland when it slid off an ice-covered roadway, struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. 50-year-old James...
Brothers Take Massive Potential Missouri State Record Raccoon
Two young hunters may soon be record-holders in the Show-Me State. According to a Facebook post by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), brothers Couper and Hunter Simmons bagged a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County, which is in northern Missouri along the border of Iowa. The raccoon is likely the largest one ever captured in Missouri.
northwestmoinfo.com
Bolckow Resident Arrested on Assault, Weapons Charges
ANDREW COUNTY, MO – Officers with the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call Thursday night in Bolckow. The Sheriff’s Office release says that the suspect displayed a weapon and fired a round during the disturbance which took place around 10:15 pm. Thirty-four year old...
