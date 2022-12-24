Read full article on original website
Bessie Rose Hager
Bessie Rose Hager, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Abiding with her wishes, cremation will be observed and no services will be held at this time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Bessie’s family, condolences: CawleyandPeoples.com.
Carolyn M. Seely
Carolyn M. Seely, born May 25, 1920, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 18. Celebration of Life, 11 a.m., Jan. 10, 2023, First Presbyterian Church, Marietta, Ohio. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mark Rhodes reflects on long public service career
PARKERSBURG — After just over 38 years of serving the people of Wood County, Mark Rhodes feels it is time for him to pursue some of his own interests as he looks back on his career in public service. Wood County Clerk-elect Joe Gonzales will take his oath of...
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans
Sonja Lee (Stewart) Cremeans, 81, of Parkersburg, passed peacefully Tuesday, at the Willows Center, Parkersburg. There will be no public visitation or service. Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted to assist her family with final arrangements.
Ramona Ruth Lowery
Ramona Ruth Lowery, 69, of Looneyville, W.Va., formerly of Shreveport, La. passed away Dec. 25, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Friday, Rock Alter Cemetery, Looneyville, with Pastor John Davis officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
James “Jim” Henry Brearey
James “Jim” Henry Brearey, 72, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital in Canton, Ohio. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.
Christmas Day Feast returns to Washington County
MARIETTA — The Christmas Day Feast Committee held its annual feast at 1 p.m. Christmas Day. Serving guests in-house, providing carry-out, and doing deliveries to all of the public in Washington County, the spirit of the holidays was present at the Christmas dinner. Delivering food isn’t the only service...
Geneal Hicks Drake
Geneal Hicks Drake, 99, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2022. She was born December 4, 1923, on her family’s farm on Little White Oak near Chloe, in Calhoun County, WV, the third daughter of the late Carl Hicks and Kate Smith Hicks, she was the last surviving member of the family.
John W. Carte
John W. Carte, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed on Dec. 22, 2022. He was born to Branti and Hatti Carte on Sept. 18, 1931, in Summersville, WV. He retired after 30 years of service with Marbon/BorgWarner/GE Plastics plant in Washington, WV. He was a proud veteran serving his country in the Unites States Air Force. He enlisted on March 22nd, 1951, and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He had an honorable discharge on January 12th, 1954. He was an avid fisherman, a devout Christian and loved his family.
Sandra Lee Carver
Sandra Lee Carver, 59, of Marietta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at her home. At her request she will be cremated and there will be a celebration of her life on Friday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 5108 on Pike Street. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is...
Regular audit of Meigs County Health Board reveals findings
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Over $4,000 of recovery funds were issued Tuesday against Jane Snoke, the former fiscal officer for the Meigs County District Board of Health, according to a press release from the Ohio Auditor of State. Auditor of state, Keith Faber, announced that the total came from...
John Hutchison
John Hutchison, 79, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday at Harmar Place. Funeral, 11 a.m. Thursday, Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel with Rev. Dennis Williams officiating. Burial, Newport Cemetery with military honors. Visitation, 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 p.m. today, masonic services, 8 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.
Grace Roseina Champa
Grace Roseina Champa, 87, of Vienna died Dec. 22, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 2, 1935, in Ontario, Canada, and was the daughter of the late Percy and Roseina Osborne Hayward. Grace was a gracious giver to various charities, avid reader and devoted to watching her...
Jane Lew barbeque joint closing
A Jane Lew barbeque joint announced on its Facebook page Monday that it's closing.
Basil Randolph Keller
Basil Randolph Keller, 69, of Letart, WV, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, WV. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart, WV, with Pastor Randy Parsons officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
Robert “Bob” Clinton Deem
Robert “Bob” Clinton Deem passed away December 5, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cynthia Eakle officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Tuesday, one hour prior to the service. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Wood County Schools sites suffer water line breaks
PARKERSBURG — Multiple Wood County Schools sites were damaged by ruptured water lines over the frigid Christmas weekend, along with some area businesses. A valve to the sprinkler system in the Erickson All-Sports Facility visitors concession area froze and ruptured early Monday morning, Parkersburg Fire Department Capt. J.D. Beha said. A resident in the area reported an alarm to the Police Department, who contacted firefighters around 1:39 a.m. Monday to assist in turning the water off, he said.
Partial road closure on Lakeview Dr. in Parkersburg due to sewer work
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There is a partial road closure in Parkersburg that could affect your travel plans for Tuesday. Part of Lakeview Drive from Avery Street to Hemlock Street will be shutdown due to sewer work. The sewer work has already started, and that part of the road will...
One popular West Virginia restaurant closes its doors
JANE LEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A popular restaurant in Lewis County has announced that they have officially closed its doors for the final time. Owners John & Susan Butcher of the popular Hickory House Restaurant located in Jane Lew have run the business for nearly 18 years but have decided to retire and close up shop.
Catholic girls win 8th straight Mary ‘O’ title
PARKERSBURG — Parkersburg Catholic girls basketball secured a benchmark win before the turn of the new year. In the championship game of the Mary ‘O’ Crusaderette Classic Tuesday at Parkersburg Catholic High School, the Crusaderettes claimed the title for the eighth straight time after defeating a Class AAAA program in South Charleston, 50-37.
