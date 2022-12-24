ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WMTW

Overcast & seasonable today

How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Milder days to finish out 2022

A warm front will lift north of the region tonight with any flurries or light snow showers coming to an end with generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Few flurries tomorrow followed by warming trend

Quiet weather is expected overnight with partly cloudy skies and a light southwest breeze with more clouds rolling in as we approach daybreak. Tomorrow will then be on the cloudy side with a chance of flurries as a weak wave moves through. No more than a dusting is expected. Otherwise, it will be a quiet and cloudy day reaching the low to mid-30s in the afternoon.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Sun and clouds on Tuesday

How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Few flakes fly ahead of late-week warmup

Clouds give way to sunshine in Southern Maine Tuesday afternoon while light snow showers remain possible further north. Little more than a dusting is expected in any one spot. Temperatures are seasonable for late December topping out in the 20s and low 30s. Another round of light snow is possible...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Baldwin woman without power since Friday finally gets it back

BALDWIN, Maine — Margaret Mitchell and her family has been without power since Friday. She lost power when a tree came crashing down blocking her driveway. After alerting CMP to the issue, she started her generator and waited for power to come back. "We lose power every time God...
BALDWIN, ME
WMTW

CMP customers expected to have power restored by the end of Tuesday

Maine — Five days after Friday's storm, CMP customers are still without power. CMP President Joe Purington said all customers should have their power by the end of Tuesday. “We have almost 3,000 people in the field who will not stop until every customer has their power back,” Purington said in a statement posted on CMP's website.
OXFORD, ME
WMTW

Maine preschooler not fooled when Santa visits day before Christmas

MAINE — Think you can fool a preschooler when it comes to Santa Claus? Think again. Jolly Ole' St. Nick stopped by WMTW Anchor Cristina Frank's house the day before Christmas. Her daughter Lucie seemed to be having a sweet conversation with Santa Claus, asking him about his elves...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing

BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
FARMINGTON, ME
Q97.9

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22

The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy