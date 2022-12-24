Read full article on original website
Overcast & seasonable today
How’s the weather looking for your Wednesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Milder days to finish out 2022
A warm front will lift north of the region tonight with any flurries or light snow showers coming to an end with generally dry conditions and warming temperatures through the end of the week. Low pressure brings wet weather this weekend with rainfall expected across the area by late Saturday into Sunday. Precipitation may end as snow in the mountains by later Sunday as colder air moves into the region for Monday of next week.
Few flurries tomorrow followed by warming trend
Quiet weather is expected overnight with partly cloudy skies and a light southwest breeze with more clouds rolling in as we approach daybreak. Tomorrow will then be on the cloudy side with a chance of flurries as a weak wave moves through. No more than a dusting is expected. Otherwise, it will be a quiet and cloudy day reaching the low to mid-30s in the afternoon.
Sun and clouds on Tuesday
How’s the weather looking for your Tuesday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Roger Griswold.
Few flakes fly ahead of late-week warmup
Clouds give way to sunshine in Southern Maine Tuesday afternoon while light snow showers remain possible further north. Little more than a dusting is expected in any one spot. Temperatures are seasonable for late December topping out in the 20s and low 30s. Another round of light snow is possible...
This Maine Gas Station Is Often So Crowded It Causes Tempers to Flare
Gas prices, on average, give me an ulcer. I am sure you understand what it feels like when you look down at the dash and see that revolting, "E" light up. Normally, when things light up, I think it's pretty. But now, the letter E and the color red make me feel nauseous.
Baldwin woman without power since Friday finally gets it back
BALDWIN, Maine — Margaret Mitchell and her family has been without power since Friday. She lost power when a tree came crashing down blocking her driveway. After alerting CMP to the issue, she started her generator and waited for power to come back. "We lose power every time God...
CMP customers expected to have power restored by the end of Tuesday
Maine — Five days after Friday's storm, CMP customers are still without power. CMP President Joe Purington said all customers should have their power by the end of Tuesday. “We have almost 3,000 people in the field who will not stop until every customer has their power back,” Purington said in a statement posted on CMP's website.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
Maine to Receive More Than $308 Million from 2023 Government Spending Plan
Maine will receive more than $308 million in funding from the recently passed 2023 government funding package. Senator Susan Collins is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Collins was able to provide funding for 180 projects around Maine. This is the first part of the list of secured funding and what it will be used for.
Maine preschooler not fooled when Santa visits day before Christmas
MAINE — Think you can fool a preschooler when it comes to Santa Claus? Think again. Jolly Ole' St. Nick stopped by WMTW Anchor Cristina Frank's house the day before Christmas. Her daughter Lucie seemed to be having a sweet conversation with Santa Claus, asking him about his elves...
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
Maine's last 2 Sears Hometown stores are closing
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Farmington and Caribou Sears Hometown stores — the only two of the chain left in Maine — have started liquidation sales and are selling goods at steep discounts, companies handling the closures said Monday. They follow the 2019 closure announcement of the Fort Kent...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Iconic Maine Landmark Receives Noticeable Damaged From Storm
For most of us, the first thing we did after waking up this morning, was take stock of how the storm affected our property. Even though the storm had pretty much left Central Maine by late evening on Friday, it was definitely a lot easier to see any damage in the daylight.
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have the Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
In Maine, heat pumps are proving themselves even against extreme cold
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Recent research by Efficiency Maine makes the case that replacing homes’ entire heating systems with heat pumps can be cost-effective and comfortable, even in Maine’s notoriously cold winters. “Here, it...
Flash freeze tonight, icy roads possible
How’s the weather looking for your Friday? Get your latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22
The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
Maine artist describes hazy-looking hovering disc-shaped object
Wells, ME.Photo byGoogle. A Maine witness at Wells reported watching a silent, hovering, disc-shaped object at an altitude of 110 feet at about 5:50 p.m. on October 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
