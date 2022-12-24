Bills at Bears: Sal's keys, notes, and stats

Chicago, Ill. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Bills will be looking for their sixth-straight win when they play the Bears on Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field in Chicago.

To get it, here are my three keys to the game, plus notes and stats:

Photo credit Bryan M. Bennett - Getty Images

1.) Weather the weather

Both teams have to deal with it, and they’ve known about it all week.

The Bills and Bears should be as prepared as they possibly can be for frigid temperatures and subzero wind chill. There will also be 20-to-30-mile-per-hour winds impacting the game.

It’s not going to be fun playing in it, and it can no doubt impact the game in some way. From a missed kick or dropped punt, to scaling back the game plan because it’s too tough to throw.

Either way, overcoming the elements and not letting them become a mental hurdle will go a long way in not making a critical mistake that could cost the game.

Photo credit Michael Reaves - Getty Images

2.) No Fields of Dreams

If the Bears are to pull off the upset, it will most likely have a lot to do with quarterback Justin Fields running the ball.

The second-year quarterback enters the game with exactly 1,000 yards rushing on the season, leading all quarterbacks. He’s as dynamic of a runner as any quarterback in the league, and has a run of 55 yards or more in three of his last five games.

The Bills may want to employ a three-linebacker set to defend Fields, as well as running backs David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Combined, the trio make up the top rushing attack in the NFL.

Containing Fields has to be the No. 1 priority for the defense.

Photo credit Jonathan Daniel - Getty Images

3.) Attack from everywhere

The Bears come into the game giving up 25.6 points a game, which is third most in the NFL. They rank 30th in yards per-play allowed, including 24th in rushing yards per-play and second-to-last in passing yards per-play. They’re also next-to-bottom in sacks per-pass attempt on defense.

The unit just hasn’t been good this year.

The Bills will have plenty of opportunity to move the ball and score points, and do it in different ways. Using all of the weapons at their disposal should keep the Bears defense off-balance, allow for quarterback Josh Allen to find receivers, and allow the running game to have openings.

NOTES AND STATS:

Photo credit NFL Communications

