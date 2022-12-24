Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night.
According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.
