Marshall, IL

Thawing frozen pipes leads to house fire

By Dana Winklepleck
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Marshall Fire Department responded to a house fire at 12th and Pine streets around 7 on Friday night.

According to Fire Chief Paul Hoggatt, the homeowner was trying to thaw pipes when the home caught fire.

WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

