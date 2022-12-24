Read full article on original website
Country diary: In a long, dark winter, this beam of golden light is precious
Near the village of Stenness, a strange conical hillock snouts from a grassy field. Shrouded in rough grass, and encircled by a ditch, it is both a part of the landscape yet unmistakably artificial. This is Maeshowe, a 5,000-year-old chambered cairn, best visited at this time of year, when the days are at their shortest and the genius of its neolithic creators might be viewed to full effect.
Hanford Sentinel
Long COVID: Could mono virus or fat cells be playing roles?
A British historian, an Italian archaeologist and an American preschool teacher have never met in person, but they share a prominent pandemic bond. Plagued by eerily similar symptoms, the three women are credited with describing, naming and helping bring long COVID into the public’s consciousness in early 2020. Rachel...
Hanford Sentinel
Cloud-like meringues offer simple path to French royalty
Light, crisp, cloud-like meringue cookies have long been associated with French royalty, a decadent treat that required skill and dedication to pull off. Perhaps once, but then the whisk attachment was invented. For those with a stand mixer, they’re surprisingly easy — and adaptable to whatever extra bits of chocolate,...
