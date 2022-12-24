ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Uiagalelei announces via social media intentions to transfer to Oregon St.

By Pete Yanity
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdYNP_0jtGqDMg00

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced via social media late Saturday afternoon that he will transfer to Oregon State.

Uiagalelei, a California native, arrived at Clemson as a five star prospect in 2020 and took over the starting job in 2021. The Tigers saw a run of six consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff end during his time as the starter and he was replaced in the ACC Championship Game win over North Carolina by freshman Cade Klubnik, who was subsequently named the starter from the upcoming Orange Bowl. Uiagalelei soon after announced his plans to move on.

Uiagalelei finished this season throwing for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns while passing at 62 per cent with seven interceptions. It was an improvement from his 2021 season when he threw just nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions and for 2,246 yards at 56 per cent.

His arrival at Oregon State sets up the opportunity to go against his younger brother in next year’s Civil War rivalry game against Oregon. Matayo Uiagalelei, a five star defensive end, signed with the Ducks earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Panthers sign former CB, Greenwood native, Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The Carolina Panthers have signed 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad because starter Jaycee Horn’s status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up in the air. Horn broke his left wrist in Carolina’s 37-23 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday and will have surgery on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSPA 7News

Clemson city officials approve rules for bicycles, e-scooters

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson City Council voted to amend city ordinances to expand the use of bicycles on city sidewalks, regulate the use of micro-mobility devices and establish dismount zones for these devices. City officials said over the past few years, the city has been working on providing pathways for the use of bicycles […]
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead, 2 injured in house fire in Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A house fire injured two people and killed one Monday night in Greenwood. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 10:40 p.m. on the 200 block of Augusta Circle. Greenwood City and County firefighters responded. “There was a full fire with flames coming from the back area […]
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy