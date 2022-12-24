ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 more missteps that will get Ryan Day fired at Ohio State, starting vs Georgia

Angry Ohio State fans ready to fire Ryan Day have been quelled after the Buckeyes made the Playoff. But a few missteps could change the tune. With the taste of a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan still souring in their mouths, Ohio State fans were ready to send head coach Ryan Day packing. After all, it was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss to Harbaugh after two decades of dominance in the rivalry and the first time that OSU had lost in Columbus in over 20 years.
Wisconsin football: 3 takeaways from 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win

After starting the season 3-4 and moving on from head coach Paul Chryst, it felt like Wisconsin football was destined for a losing season and no bowl berth. Jim Leonhard went 4-3 as head coach and led the Badgers to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl where they’d face an Oklahoma State team that spent a lot of the season in the AP Top 25. It would be quite the test for a Badger team without a starting quarterback as Graham Mertz hit the transfer portal, but Wisconsin passed with flying colors.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update

The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Gene Lyons: Game clock has run down for Beard

In my experience, it’s a rare man who wakes up at age 49 and starts beating up women. Chances are, then, that this wasn’t University of Texas basketball coach Chris Beard’s first rodeo. It’s just that nobody’s ever called the cops before. Or if they did, the cops quietly tiptoed away. Men who hit women tend to be multiple offenders. Especially men who throttle and bite them, as Beard is...
Terrell Owens hints at possible return to Eagles rival

He wasn’t here long. His final game in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey was played one day before Halloween back in 2005. He played in 22 games with 22 starts as a member of the franchise if you include his heroic showing during Super Bowl XXXIX. Still, even with that being said, Terrell Owens ranks as one of the better wide receivers to don the midnight green. He’s also remembered as being a villain of sorts.
Ole Miss honors Mike Leach at Texas Bowl with helmet decal

The Ole Miss Rebels football team honored Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach at the Texas Bowl with a helmet decal. Earlier this month, the college football world received the sad news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach had passed away at the age of 61 due to complications from a heart condition. Leach was in his 21st season as a head coach, his third with the Bulldogs football program. Tributes for the former Mississippi State, Texas Tech, and Washington State head coach poured in from current and former players, fellow coaches, and various football programs.
