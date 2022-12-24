ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Porter's 36 points lead Rockets past Bulls 133-118

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points and the Houston Rockets used a 17-1 run in the third quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 133-118 on Monday night, snapping a five-game losing streak. Alperan Sengun added 25 points and Jalen Green had 24 for Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Rui Hachimura helps Wizards beat short-handed Suns, 127-102

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura matched his career high with 30 points and converted a pivotal three-point play to help the Washington Wizards pull away for a 127-102 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in a meeting of depleted teams. “I think right away his level of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Citrus County Chronicle

Heat get past Lakers 112-98, climb over .500 at 18-17

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 points and 14 rebounds and the Miami Heat moved over .500 by topping the Los Angeles Lakers 112-98 on Wednesday night. Tyler Herro had 18 points and nine assists for the Heat (18-17). Caleb Martin scored 13...
MIAMI, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Nets win 10th straight, beating short-handed Hawks 108-107

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Kevin Durant had 26 points and a season-high 16 rebounds and the Brooklyn Nets won their 10th straight game, 108-107 over the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The winning streak is the longest...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Minnesota puts bowl win streak up vs. Syracuse in Pinstripe

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota (8-4) vs. Syracuse (7-5), Dec. 29, 2 p.m. EST (ESPN) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Minnesota by 9½. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
SYRACUSE, NY
Citrus County Chronicle

Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy