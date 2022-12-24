ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

Two men cited for fighting on Tampa to MSP airport flight

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight that arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from Tampa, Florida. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
Minnesota puts bowl win streak up vs. Syracuse in Pinstripe

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota (8-4) vs. Syracuse (7-5), Dec. 29, 2 p.m. EST (ESPN) FanDuel Sportsbook College Line: Minnesota by 9½. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Pinstripe Bowl rejoins Minnesota's Fleck, Syracuse's Babers

Dino Babers and P.J. Fleck got to know each other as up-and-coming head coaches in the Mid-American Conference, splitting their matchups in 2014 and 2015 before Babers left Bowling Green for Syracuse and Fleck departed Western Michigan for Minnesota. Their encounters have always been friendly. Amusingly, they haven't stopped.
