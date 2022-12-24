ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Potential serial rapist suspect arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

By Jose Fabian
 4 days ago

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said it arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a potential serial rapist investigation Thursday.

Investigators reportedly noticed details in three sexual assault cases were similar in location, and the victims gave similar suspect and vehicle descriptions.

Officers said the potentially connected cases began in mid-October. The alleged assaults all happened in a 2.4-mile radius next to northbound Highway 99, according to the CHP.

Officers arrest man that allegedly stole a vehicle with children inside

Victims in two cases reported being held at knife-point inside of a car and raped; the suspect allegedly tried to rape a third victim, but the CHP said officers prevented it. Officers investigated and were able to identify a person of interest.

They were also able to get a DNA sample. On Thursday, their Investigation Services Unit was contacted and given confirmation that the DNA sample reportedly matched a person of interest in an early November rape investigation, CHP said.

The suspect was arrested at his home and identified by the CHP as 24-year-old Nabil Elomari, of Sacramento. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of rape, kidnapping and other charges.

The CHP is asking anyone with information or other possible victims to call them at 1-800-835-5247.

