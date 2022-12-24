Aaron Gordon giving Nuggets some of the best ball of his career with help from Denver's new defensive additions

DENVER – The weight off Aaron Gordon’s shoulders could help the Nuggets forward reach new heights.

After spending last season shadowing the top perimeter threats on opposing teams regardless if they were a quick and shifty lead guard or a bruising forward, the additions of Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Christian Braun have made Gordon’s life a bit easier. Instead of following guys like Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard through screens all over the court, Gordon started Friday’s 120-107 win over Portland by guarding fellow forward Jerami Grant.

“It’s nice just not having to chase them around all game,” Gordon told The Gazette prior to Friday’s game. “Guys like that, guys like Dame (Lillard), you’ve got to throw different bodies at them. You can’t just give them a steady dose of one defender all game. It’s nice just to be able to switch up.”

Nuggets coach Michael Malone thought the demanding defensive assignments might have worn down Gordon a few different times last season. Gordon disagreed. He still switched on to Lillard at times, but his status as the primary defender can now be reserved for end-of-quarter and late-game situations, which wasn’t needed Friday.

“Now, he’s able to guard his position," Malone said pregame. "I think as the game gets later and later, and you’re in crunch time, you have the opportunity to use one of your best defenders and put him on that guy, but he hasn’t done it for the first 48 minutes. Maybe it’s the last six minutes of the game. I think that is allowing Aaron to have an incredible season.”

Gordon took averages of 17.3 points and 6.4 rebounds into Friday’s game. The points are close to his career high of 17.6 points per game, recorded in the 2017-18 season with the Magic, but his 60.9 field-goal percentage is nearly nine points higher than his previous best. He made 6 of 9 shots Friday and finished with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and a block against the Trail Blazers.

“It’s just nice being able to guard my matchup," Gordon said. "It makes it easier on the offensive end, too. I’m just not so tired, running around, chasing those little guards that run all over the place.”

Those numbers had Malone vouching for Gordon’s inclusion in February’s All-Star Game.

“Right now, if you were picking two All-Stars from our team, I mean Aaron Gordon is in that discussion,” Malone said. “I think his impact on both ends – offensively, defensively, rebounding, his field-goal percentage, his finishing – it’s just been off the charts this year. Adding all of those new guys is definitely helping him just be such a much more complete and effective player.”

The first All-Star selection of his nine-year career, and a potential return to the dunk contest, would be a nice individual accomplishment, Gordon admitted, but he said his primary goal is helping the Nuggets win a championship. The additions of Caldwell-Pope, Brown and Braun have elevated the Nuggets’ title hopes and helped Gordon enjoy some of the best basketball of his career.

“We rely on those guys to defend the main perimeter scorers,” Gordon said. “That’s been a huge weight off my shoulders.”

NUGGETS 120, TRAIL BLAZERS 107

What happened: The Nuggets got their optimal starting five – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic – back together for the first time in at least a month and stretched Denver’s win streak to three games.

The starters set the tone, allowing the Nuggets to start the second quarter with a five-point advantage. Denver extended the lead to 13 early in the second but fell behind in the final minutes of the quarter and trailed 64-58 at halftime. The Nuggets regained the lead early in the third, again stretching it to double figures. Denver led by 13 after three quarters and held off Portland in the fourth.

What went right: Four days between games seemed to help Murray. He finished a couple of rebounds shy of his first triple-double with 25 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds. He made 9 of 17 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. While the scoring has been inconsistent in recent games, Murray has continued to make an impact with his distribution and playmaking. That was on display again Friday.

What went wrong: It was another incomplete defensive effort. The Nuggets showcased their potential by limiting the Trail Blazers to 16 points in the third quarter, but that came after Portland’s 37-point second. The Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard led all scorers with 34 points on 22 shots.

Highlight of the night: Bruce Brown and Caldwell-Pope connected on another alley-oop during a key stretch. After Gordon grabbed a defensive rebound and pushed the ball ahead to Brown late in the third quarter, the Nuggets wing found himself on a two-on-one break. Brown took a dribble to attract the defender, Keon Johnson, before lobbing a pass to the front of the rim. Caldwell-Pope flew in from the left side to finish the lob with a one-handed dunk that put the Nuggets up 11.

On deck: The Nuggets will celebrate Christmas by hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at Ball Arena.