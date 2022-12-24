Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 13:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 20:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River ice may cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Water level fluctuations may also occur with little advanced notice. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Thursday afternoon. Target Area: Winnebago The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...Forecasting river stage during an ice jam is inherently difficult. The river is expected to remain steady below flood stage at 8.6 feet. However, the river may fall below 8.5 feet as early as tomorrow, December 29, 2022. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 19:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Castle Rock, and Limon. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 19:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to 4-6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Armstrong, Donley, Hansford, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Ochiltree by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 17:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Armstrong; Donley; Hansford; Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Palo Duro Canyon; Sherman; Wheeler WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING While breezy winds out of the southwest continue this evening, the threat for strong winds has ended. Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:45:00 Expires: 2022-12-30 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Guam BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST FRIDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents and Indo-Pacific Man-o-Wars. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, north facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, north and east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zone. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Monday. See additional details below for more information. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo- Pacific Man-o-Wars, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk will be along north facing reefs of the Marianas through tonight. A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Sunday night, which could be extended further. Beach Hazard Statement out through Sunday. Man-o-Wars have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam. Man-o-Wars may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. This is includes Scott Mountain Summit and other summits on Highway 3 and Buckhorn Summit on Highway 299. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 4500 feet with 8 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with delays. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be rising above the higher pass levels early Friday, but travel conditions will likely remain difficult through the passes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County, Yuma County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 17:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down, turn off cruise control, and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway on-ramps and off-ramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Decelerating abruptly or making sharp turns at a high rate of speed may result in loss of vehicle control. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County; Yuma County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations ranging anywhere from 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock, and Red Willow counties. In Kansas, Sherman, Cheyenne, and Rawlins counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially during the morning commute on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as rain this evening. Precipitation will transition to wet snow overnight, as temperatures fall into the mid 30s. After the transition to snow, temperatures will hover around the freezing mark. In Colorado...the transition from rain to snow is anticipated to occur around or shortly before midnight. In Kansas and Nebraska...the transition from rain to snow is anticipated to occur between midnight and sunrise Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Skagit County zones. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides will gradually decrease through the rest of the week.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 17:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham; Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MST THIS EVENING The chance of mountain snow will end this evening. Additional snowfall is possible later Thursday with limited accumulations expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected above 1500 feet. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chase, Custer, Frontier, Garfield, Hayes, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Chase; Custer; Frontier; Garfield; Hayes; Lincoln; Perkins; Wheeler WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ TONIGHT TO NOON CST /11 AM MST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Rain changing to wet snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Locally heavier snowfall may develop which could lower visibility to 1/4 mile or less in some areas. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and southwest Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight CST /11 PM MST/ tonight to noon CST /11 AM MST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...King tides will gradually decrease through the rest of the week, with tides Thursday expected to be lower than Tuesday.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Cleveland, Custer, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 17:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beckham; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Cleveland; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Grady; Hughes; Kay; Kingfisher; Lincoln; Logan; Major; McClain; Noble; Oklahoma; Payne; Pottawatomie; Roger Mills; Seminole; Washita; Woodward WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING While an occasional southerly wind gust greater than 30 mph may occur this evening and overnight, frequent gusts over 40 mph are no longer expected.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 18:13:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down, turn off cruise control, and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway on-ramps and off-ramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Decelerating abruptly or making sharp turns at a high rate of speed may result in loss of vehicle control. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations ranging anywhere from 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma, Kit Carson, and Cheyenne counties. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock, and Red Willow counties. In Kansas, Sherman, Cheyenne, and Rawlins counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially during the morning commute on Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will begin as rain this evening. Precipitation will transition to wet snow overnight, as temperatures fall into the mid 30s. After the transition to snow, temperatures will hover around the freezing mark. In Colorado...the transition from rain to snow is anticipated to occur around or shortly before midnight. In Kansas and Nebraska...the transition from rain to snow is anticipated to occur between midnight and sunrise Thursday morning.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions likely impact White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 20:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Comments / 0