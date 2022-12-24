Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand and Battlement Mesas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 13:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches, bringing total snow accumulations to 10 to 20 inches with locally higher amounts up to 2 feet. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 19:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; North and Northeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, North Lincoln County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Castle Rock, and Limon. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 19:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph creating areas of reduced visibilities in blowing snow. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama, and Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and lead to blowing snow with visibility below one-half mile at times.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 19:37:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to 4-6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Heavy snow will accumulate on tree branches and powerlines, possibly causing them to break and lead to power outages. Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Rio Arriba, San Juan by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 16:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 17:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rio Arriba; San Juan The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern Rio Arriba County in north central New Mexico Eastern San Juan County in northwestern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MST. * At 439 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 9 miles south of Durango to near Bloomfield to 7 miles north of Lake Valley, moving east-southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Trained spotter. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. * This includes the following highways Highway 550 between Mile Markers 106 and 174. Highway 64 between Mile Markers 62 and 97. Locations impacted include Bloomfield, Aztec, Navajo Dam, Navajo Lake State Park, Blanco Trading Post, Turley, Nageezi, Cedar Hill, El Huerfano Trading Post and Archuleta. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected along with snow accumulations. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for sudden loss of traction.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 20:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 20:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Wednesday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.3 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 13.3 Wed 10 am CS 13.1 13.0 12.9
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coconino Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 14:23:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 18:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 A thunderstorm will impact portions of Highway 89 near Cameron and Gray Mountain through 615 PM MST At 547 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Gray Mountain, or 25 miles southeast of Desert View at Grand Canyon, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph with heavy graupel and snow pellets. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Poor driving conditions with snow pellets accumulating on the roadway. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gray Mountain and Cameron. This includes the following highways State Route 64 between mile markers 289 and 295. U.S. Highway 89 between mile markers 457 and 467. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 13 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Shasta County Mountains to Northwestern Glenn County Mountains. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with delays.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. This is includes Scott Mountain Summit and other summits on Highway 3 and Buckhorn Summit on Highway 299. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions likely impact White Pass and Snoqualmie Pass.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 20:02:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Locally higher amounts possible on the peaks. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph. * WHERE...Eastern San Juan Mountains above 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 4500 feet with 8 to 12 inches above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties, including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass, Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult with delays. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will be rising above the higher pass levels early Friday, but travel conditions will likely remain difficult through the passes.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Clatsop, Tillamook by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 15:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 01:44:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Don`t drive into flooded areas. Find another route. Additional information is available at weather.gov/portland. The next statement will be issued tonight by 4 AM PST. Target Area: Clatsop; Tillamook The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oregon Luckiamute River near Suver affecting Benton and Polk Counties. Tualatin River near Dilley affecting Washington County. Nehalem River near Foss affecting Clatsop and Tillamook Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Nehalem River near Foss. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Above 15.0 feet, expect minor flooding of low lying farm land and structures. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:15 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM PST Wednesday was 17.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling through Thursday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Eastern Toole and Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 18:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Southern Rocky Mountain Front; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM MST THIS EVENING Although light snowfall lingers across some areas, gusty winds have subsided, and additional accumulation is expected to be minimal; therefore, this advisory is allowed to expire.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for South Central Mountains, Southwest Chaves County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 17:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. * WHERE...South Central Mountains and Southwest Chaves County. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and South Weld County, Morgan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 19:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Morgan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations up to 1-3 inches. * WHERE...Greeley, and Fort Morgan. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 20:04:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, and Rampart Range. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. The commute this evening as well as Thursday morning over Monument Hill could be hazardous.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 20:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-30 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Wednesday was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 21.6 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Wed 9 am CST 23.8 23.1 22.3
Comments / 0