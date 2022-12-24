ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did The Phoenix Suns Make A Huge Mistake?

By Ben Stinar
 5 days ago

The Phoenix Suns had the opportunity to select Tyrese Haliburton in the 2020 NBA Draft.

On Friday night, Indiana Pacers (17-16) point guard Tyrese Haliburton had a sensational performance in their 111-108 win over the Miami Heat (16-17) in Florida.

The 22-year-old had 43 points, two rebounds, seven assists, one steal, one block and hit the game-winning shot.

Haliburton is averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest in 27 games.

After spending part of two seasons with the Sacramento Kings, he was traded to the Pacers in the deal that landed the Kings two-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis last season.

In his first full season with the Pacers, he looks like a lock to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

Yet, what's even more fascinating is that the Phoenix Suns could have drafted him.

How?

The Suns had been coming off ten straight seasons of not making the NBA Playoffs , and they had the tenth-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Two days before the draft, they made an incredible trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder that landed them future Hall of Famer Chris Paul.

Trading for Paul was not a mistake.

It can be seen as one of the best trades of the decade, considering he helped lead them to the NBA Finals and end their ten-year playoff drought in his first season with the franchise.

The mistake was that they could have also drafted Haliburton in addition to having Paul.

With the tenth pick, the Suns selected Jalen Smith out of Maryland (Haliburton was drafted 12th overall).

Over a season and a half, Smith played in 56 regular season games for the Suns and averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest (he also played in six NBA Playoff games for them).

Ironically, Smith is now teammates with Haliburton on the Pacers ( he was traded there last season in a deal that landed the Suns with Torrey Craig ).

Yes, the Suns had just traded for Paul, so they did not need to draft a point guard, but at the same time, they could have taken Haliburton to be the backup.

Paul is 37, so it's not like he will be with the franchise for another five years.

Having Haliburton on the roster to pair with All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker one day could have made for an exciting duo.

