Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

FAIRFIELD, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation.

FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo Street after receiving tips from the community. After an investigation, police obtained a search warrant for the house.

Police said Francisco Anaya, 30, was the only person at the home when the warrant was served. Plants were found in every room, and a total of 552 plants were seized.

“It quickly became evident that the entire house had been converted into an indoor grow,” FPD said.

The owner of the residence faces a fine of up to $271,000. Anaya was issued a citation for marijuana cultivation of more than six plants.

“And no, before some of you ask, you can’t have any,” police joked.

