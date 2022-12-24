ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Seacoast Current

6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
MAINE STATE
iheart.com

Massachusetts Experts Warn Residents To Stay Off Ice After Two Fell In

Winchester, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Just because it's cold doesn't mean it's safe to skate. While it might feel like winter in New England, experts are asking people to stay off of the ice on lakes, ponds, and rivers after two people had to be rescued from the ice in separate incidents in Winchester, Massachusetts and Amherst, New Hampshire.
WINCHESTER, MA
WBEC AM

Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA

Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22

The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'

EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
EASTON, MA
gamblingnews.com

Massachusetts Lottery Winner Takes More Than $2M Home from “Lucky for Life”

Raymond Roberts Sr. managed to win the sizable prize across six tickets with the exact same numbers and for the same lottery draw. The lucky man fetched a total of more than $2 million in the “Lucky for Life” multi-state lottery game which offers winners 20-year payments for their winnings. The game has been particularly popular around the United States, but it’s Roberts Sr. who claimed the massive reward this time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
themainewire.com

Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday

In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Maine Writer

Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

