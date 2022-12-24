Read full article on original website
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Experts Warn Residents To Stay Off Ice After Two Fell In
Winchester, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Just because it's cold doesn't mean it's safe to skate. While it might feel like winter in New England, experts are asking people to stay off of the ice on lakes, ponds, and rivers after two people had to be rescued from the ice in separate incidents in Winchester, Massachusetts and Amherst, New Hampshire.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
This is the best restaurant in Massachusetts, according to Guy Fieri
When it comes to eating good food across the country, Guy Fieri knows a thing or two!
Massachusetts woman wins $10M on scratch ticket purchased at gas station
BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman had millions of reasons to indulge over the Christmas holiday after she won a massive lottery prize on a scratch ticket that she purchased at a local gas station. Helen Cicoria, of Buzzards Bay, chose the cash option on her “$10,000,000 Cash...
Here Are The Top 5 “Smallest” Counties In MA
Massachusetts is a big state, but it is also home to 5 of the "smallest" counties with populations that range between 13 and 161 thousand people that reside in these areas on a yearly basis. So, without further ado, let's give you the top vicinity that has the smallest amount of people that live there winter, spring, summer and fall.
WBEC AM
$50 Scratch Off Ticket with $1 Billion in Winnings to Be Sold in Massachusetts
The Massachusetts State Lottery is going to be celebrating its 50th anniversary in style. The first ever $50 scratch off ticket will start selling in early 2023 in the Bay State. And the ticket comes with the chances of winning up to $1 billion in prizes. As we just past...
Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22
The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!
White Christmas on Cape Cod as ‘extremely rare’ snow band sweeps through
While most of Massachusetts woke Sunday morning to a cold but snowless Christmas Day, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod enjoyed the effects of an “extremely rare” band of snow that deposited more than 6 inches of accumulation in some areas of the islands. The...
WCVB
Massachusetts boy first from state to compete in 'Kids Baking Championship'
EASTON, Mass. — A 12-year-old boy from Massachusetts who has a talent for making delicious desserts received a tremendous opportunity to put his skills to the test. Jason Chan, an Easton resident, is one of 12 contestants on the latest season of "Kids Baking Championship." He is the first kid from Massachusetts to appear on the Food Network show.
gamblingnews.com
Massachusetts Lottery Winner Takes More Than $2M Home from “Lucky for Life”
Raymond Roberts Sr. managed to win the sizable prize across six tickets with the exact same numbers and for the same lottery draw. The lucky man fetched a total of more than $2 million in the “Lucky for Life” multi-state lottery game which offers winners 20-year payments for their winnings. The game has been particularly popular around the United States, but it’s Roberts Sr. who claimed the massive reward this time.
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
After Arctic Blast For Christmas, Berkshires Will See A “Warm Up” To Ring In 2023
Berkshire County residents! If you've heard any rumors about temperatures warming up considerably as we prepare to "ring out the old and ring in the new", well guess what? Those rumors are true!. After a very cold holiday weekend with subzero wind chills for many in Massachusetts(including Berkshire County), it...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ prize won at Alfa Auto Fuel
A winning “Mass Cash” ticket for Monday night’s drawing was purchased at a gas station, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. The winning $100,000 lottery ticket was bought from an Alfa Auto Fuel gas station in Roslindale. “Mass Cash” drawings occur daily at 9 p.m., and tickets to...
manchesterinklink.com
Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
Mass. Lottery unveils new $50 scratch ticket that offers solid odds of winning
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Lottery on Tuesday unveiled a new $50 scratch ticket that will offer players a chance to win more than $1 billion in total prizes. The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket includes three top prizes of $25 million -- the largest instant win prize in Massachusetts history, according to the Lottery.
themainewire.com
Mass. Appliance Ban Comes Into Effect Sunday
In the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, a ban on many popular home and commercial appliances and plumbing fixtures takes effect Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 thanks to a regulatory bill signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in March of 2021. The bill, “An Act Creating a Next-Generation Roadmap for Massachusetts Climate Policy,”...
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday
Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
WBEC AM
