Columbia Missourian
Missouri opens up SEC play with No. 19 Kentucky coming to Mizzou Arena
The past week and a half for Missouri men’s basketball produced two résumé-boosting wins, the latest a 22-point victory over a talented Illinois team. The game before that, the Tigers defeated UCF.
Columbia Missourian
Groff Stuart Bittner Sept. 19, 1929 — Dec. 17, 2022
Groff S. Bittner, of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 93 in Columbia, Missouri, on December 17, 2022. Born on September 19th, 1929, in Altoona, Pennsylvania to the late D.D. Reverend Melvin S. and Savilla (Romesberg) Bittner. He was preceded in death by sisters Idabelle Kuhn and Vivian Landis and brother Madison and is survived by sister Jane (Emanuel decd) Butler and brother Melvin “Juni” (Jan), Jr. He played for his father’s church from age six on.
Columbia Missourian
It's time to start 'thinking thermally' to combat harsh weather
If you made it through last week’s weather without being stranded in your car or stuck in an airport terminal or anxiously waiting for a plumber to come and fix frozen pipes, you have a good chance to remember this Christmas as a blessing. Nevertheless, you probably were affected...
Columbia Missourian
New Boone County technical college to focus on nursing shortage
Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce. The Boone County campus will be the company’s fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri GOP renews push to limit transgender athlete participation in school sports
There have been more bills prefiled for Missouri’s 2023 legislative session regarding transgender athletes than there are transgender athletes currently competing according to their identity in public schools. Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate have combined to file 10 bills seeking to restrict the ability of transgender...
Columbia Missourian
Birdie Mae Jones, Oct. 15, 42 — Dec. 15, 22
Birdie Mae Jones, 80, of Columbia, MO passed away on Thursday, December 15th, 2022, at Boone Hospital. She was born in Hernando, MS to Percy and Clara Jones. Birdie received Christ at a young age at Pleasant Grove Church.
Columbia Missourian
Local filmmaker showcases Columbia in upcoming 'Shakespeare's Mummy' movie
What if a pizza were delivered to a fraternity party, but instead of pepperoni slices, they opened it to discover the withered hand of a mummy?. Local filmmaker Adam Boster pondered this question years ago, kept the idea in his back pocket and is now embedding it as the story line of his latest movie.
Columbia Missourian
Teachers deserve higher salaries -- not administrators
The Missourian in the last few weeks reported a large raise in the salaries of some Columbia Public Schools administrators, while the raise in teachers’ salaries was percentage-wise considerably smaller. This was an unfair and elitist decision. About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public...
Columbia Missourian
Rep. Basye seeks CPS board candidacy as district looks into legality
State Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, has filed to run for a seat on the Columbia School Board, he wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday evening. Basye wrote that district authorities “would not let him in” to file for candidacy at the Aslin Administration Building and that he instead filed through the Boone County Clerk’s office before the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
Columbia Missourian
Candidates Gordon, Lyman on why they're running for CPS board
James Gordon and John Lyman, candidates for Columbia School Board who could not be reached for comment last week, told the Missourian why they’re running Tuesday. Seven people have filed to run for the board in the April 4 election, competing for one of three available seats. The terms of board members David Seamon, Chris Horn and Helen Wade are set to expire in April.
Columbia Missourian
Don Leon Carey April 9, 1936 — Dec. 20, 2022
Donald Leon Carey (Don), 86 years, of Harrisburg, MO went to be with the Lord on December 20, 2022. Don was born April 9, 1936. He married Louise Hord on December 22, 1955. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved to share that passion with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to tend to his beautiful yard, garden, and flowers.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Catholic Charities location temporarily closed due to water damage
The Columbia location for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is temporarily closed due to water damage, the organization announced Monday. Below-freezing temperatures over the holiday break caused severe weather damage to its location at 1240 E. Brown School Road, according to a release on the organization’s website.
Columbia Missourian
Unitarian Universalist Church holds annual 'Burning of the Grudges'
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia is inviting the public to join in burning 2022 grievances on New Year’s Day. Unitarian Universalist’s event, “Burning of the Grudges,” will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the church’s sanctuary, 2615 Shepard Blvd.
Columbia Missourian
Applications for seats on city boards, commissions open through Jan. 6
The Columbia City Clerk’s office is accepting applications for four board and three commission seats. Applicants must file for candidacy by 5 p.m. on Jan. 6. The city is accepting applications for the Columbia Sports, Human Services and Parking Advisory commissions, as well as the Community Land Trust Organization Board, Railroad Advisory Board and Tree Board. There are two vacancies on the Tree Board and one vacancy for every other position.
