Groff S. Bittner, of St. Charles, Missouri, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 93 in Columbia, Missouri, on December 17, 2022. Born on September 19th, 1929, in Altoona, Pennsylvania to the late D.D. Reverend Melvin S. and Savilla (Romesberg) Bittner. He was preceded in death by sisters Idabelle Kuhn and Vivian Landis and brother Madison and is survived by sister Jane (Emanuel decd) Butler and brother Melvin “Juni” (Jan), Jr. He played for his father’s church from age six on.

